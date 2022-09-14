School Bullying a Crisis Post-Pandemic? Soul Shoppe Renews Call to Walk the Path of Peace
Breaking Down the Bully Myth: New Evidence Reveals Character Development Insights
Our anti-bullying programs give troubled kids more than a voice. We share a process and results-driven blueprint for resolving conflict that establishes sustainable peace. And it's working!”DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covid-19 wasn’t the only epidemic to worry about in elementary schools. The US is home to around 87,000 elementary schools. Considering Soul Shoppe’s “peace path on every playground" vision, the need for viable solutions has never been greater.
School conflict with kids leaves both a short-term and a long-term impact. An article on the education authority site Chalkbeat alerted the immediate concern, citing, “Anxiety and chronic stress also trigger a child’s ‘survival brain,’ schools across the country say they’re seeing an uptick in disruptive behaviors.”
Chalkbeat also documented “students trashing bathrooms, fighting over social media posts, or running out of classrooms. Others are quieter calls for help, like students putting their head down and refusing to talk.” Even Politico weighed in on the issue, characterizing students' extended time away from schools because of the pandemic as “This is a disaster: Severity of learning lost.”
Fortunately, there is good news. With Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), an education practice mastered by Soul Shoppe, mission-critical social and emotional skills become part of the school’s curriculum.
This restorative methodology gives kids more effective communication skills to connect with others. To break down the Bully Myth, vicki abadesco! Executive Director of Soul Shoppe added, “The Bully Myth is just that, a myth. There are no bad kids, just kids whose feelings and voices aren’t expressed fully.
Our anti-bullying programs give troubled kids more than a voice. We share a process and results-driven blueprint for resolving conflict that establishes sustainable peace. And it’s working!”
The impact is two-fold. First, targeting conflict and bullying at the K-6 level benefits kids’ attitudes and grades and fosters greater togetherness among schools and communities. With an anti-bullying foundation in place, positive dividends happen throughout life. Children with a peacemaking mindset progress into teens and adulthood as more grounded and aspirational individuals.
7 Benefits of Anti-Bullying Programs Today and Tomorrow
How does removing bullying and applying peacemaking lead to positive, lasting change? Here are documented, real-world outcomes from adopting an anti-bullying peacemaking program:
1. Better Grades
2. Fewer Suspensions
3. Higher confidence, Less anxiety, and more focus
4. More likely to experience lower drug use
5. More likely to graduate high school
6. More likely to complete a college degree
7. More likely to find stable employment
ABOUT SOUL SHOPPE:
Soul Shoppe creates safe learning environments that foster a culture of compassion, connection, and curiosity—eliminating school bullying at the roots.
Over the past 21 years, Soul Shoppe’s proven track record boasts 560,000 students served, 48,000 workshops facilitated, 18,000 student peacemakers trained, 12,500 teachers and 7,500 parents supported, all time-tested via social-emotional learning curriculum and conflict resolution tools.
In addition to working with students, Soul Shoppe supports the entire school community by creating and facilitating dynamic staff-development training emphasizing the importance of emotional intelligence and conflict resolution for kids. Soul Shoppe also provides teachers with the necessary tools for social-emotional learning, parent workshops, and other vital resources.
To learn more, visit https://soulshoppe.org/
