Soul Shoppe 2022 Peacemaker Awards honors Social Emotional Education Thought Leaders Dolores Huerta and Dr. Angel Acosta
Conflict Resolution Alert: Celebration and Fundraising Virtual Event Happens Tuesday, June 7th, 6 pm - 7 pm Pacific (Online via Zoom)
We are honored to recognize these two intergenerational thought leaders for their advocacy, leadership, and lifelong commitment to making this a better world for children, parents, and communities.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schools have been in the news lately, and a little inspiration goes a long way, especially today. Soul Shoppe, a leading provider of social-emotional learning (SEL) for elementary students, schools, parents, and businesses recognizes those making a real social impact on creating a positive school climate with their 2022 Peacemaker Awards.
The event's top award recipients are Dolores Huerta, receiving the Peacemaker Legacy Award, and Dr. Angel Acosta awarded the Peacemaker Visionary Award. Both will speak during the live online event.
Dolores Huerta, Founder & President of the Dolores Huerta Foundation (DHF), is a world-renowned civil rights activist and community organizer. She has worked for labor rights and social justice for over 50 years. In 1962, she and Cesar Chavez founded the United Farm Workers union.
Ms. Huerta is a two-time US Presidential Award Recipient; she received the Medal of Freedom Award from President Obama in 2012, the highest civilian award in the United States, and the Eleanor D. Roosevelt Human Rights Award from President Clinton in 1998.
Dr. Acosta is the founder of “Healing-Centered Education” and is currently the Director of the Garrison Institute’s Fellowship Program. Angel Acosta has worked tirelessly to bridge the fields of leadership, social justice, and mindfulness.
vicki abadesco!, Executive Director of Soul Shoppe, added, “We are honored to recognize these two intergenerational thought leaders for their advocacy, leadership, and lifelong commitment to making this a better world for children, parents, and communities. Please join other local award recipients and us for this no-cost online event.”
In just one hour, event attendees can take a significant step toward peace, honor Peacemakers, learn more about conflict resolution for kids, and help Soul Shoppe bring more fun, safety, and peace to kids and playgrounds everywhere.
The 2022 Peacemaker Awards will recognize local and regional awardees as well. The event also shines a spotlight on Soul Shoppe’s proven Peacemaker Program. Because of the impact of Covid-19, the need has never been greater. According to the National Academy of Pediatrics, there is a “National Emergency in child and adolescent mental health.”
The sad truth: 76% of students reported lower morale during the pandemic. And when students did return to the classroom, stress and short tempers saw schools struggle with student behavior. School bullying triggers a cycle of fear and trauma that impedes focus, learning, and essential human and psychological development.
Soul Shoppe’s “whole school” approach provides conflict resolution resources to change all that. The non-profit organization is a leading provider of social-emotional learning (SEL). This education practice integrates social and emotional skills into a school’s curriculum.
For media inquiries on why peacemakers are such a critical element in reducing school bullying and building stronger, emotionally healthier children, call 510-338-3231 or email info@soulshoppe.org
To register and attend Soul Shoppe 2022 Peacemaker Awards online ceremony, sign up here today: https://soulshoppe.org/peacemaker-awards-2022/
ABOUT SOUL SHOPPE:
Soul Shoppe creates safe learning environments that foster a culture of compassion, connection, and curiosity—eliminating school bullying at the roots.
Over the past 21 years, Soul Shoppe’s proven track record boasts 560,000 students served, 48,000 workshops facilitated, 18,000 peacemakers trained, 12,500 teachers and 7,500 parents supported, all via time-tested conflict resolution tools.
In addition to working with students, Soul Shoppe supports the entire school community by creating and facilitating dynamic staff-development trainings that emphasize the importance of emotional intelligence and conflict resolution for kids. They also provide teachers with the necessary tools for social-emotional learning along with parent workshops and other vital resources.
To learn more, visit https://soulshoppe.org/
