What Works Now: The Activist Patient Reveals Healthcare Self-advocacy Best Practices
The Activist Patient empowers individuals to be their own best advocate for their health and well-being.
Marc Harty, author of The Activist Patient, is a leukemia survivor and blood stem cell transplant recipient.
Power to the patients! Self-advocate driven, The Activist Patient newsletter saves time, money, and sanity for anyone frustrated by today’s healthcare system.
The Activist Patient subscribers discover how to gain a better patient-provider experience, time and money savings, and an empowered stance on their healthcare.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who hasn’t felt frustrated by a hefty medical bill, upset about the lack of quality time with a physician, or wished for a better healthcare system overall? The American healthcare system is fraught with challenges. Even those with good insurance often find themselves on the outside looking in for the best care available.
Happily, there is good news ahead. Blood cancer survivor and transplant recipient Marc Harty shows subscribers a proven way to fight back with his launch of The Activist Patient. This new patient advocacy initiative debuts as a digital Substack newsletter with plans to include a podcast, online community, YouTube Channel, a new book, and more for 2024.
As Harty revealed, “After $546,000 in gross medical expenses, 200+ medical provider appointments, 28 medications, and $40,000 in medical devices used daily, I feel I’ve earned my Ph.D. in healthcare-onomics. What I discovered can save thousands and maybe even people’s lives. And I’m just getting started.”
Harty’s four-year healthcare journey went from life-threatening to life-saving to post-transplant “whack-a-mole” Graft vs. Host Disease (GVHD) issues. This life path put his will, energy, and positive attitude to the ultimate test. And yet, he emerged renewed with a heart-centered purpose of sharing and helping others via The Activist Patient.
What differentiates the Activist Patient from traditional patient advocacy programs? Harty's challenging life experiences catalyzed the “7 Pillars of Self-Advocacy Success” and formed the bedrock of his upcoming "The Activist Patient" book, to be published in 2024. The Activist Patient Substack newsletter also showcases the 7 pillars and their holistic impact on health and wellness, regardless of age, education, or income level.
The 7 Pillars of Self-Advocacy Success include:
1. Medical: how to best navigate the healthcare system while transforming the transactional nature of medical provider appointments into more meaningful interactions.
2. Financial: Tips, hacks, and workarounds to squeeze every cent out of any healthcare budget. One under-the-radar resource saved Harty nearly a quarter million dollars in prescription costs.
3. Digital: how patients can best use technology to better interact with their medical providers, renew prescriptions, schedule appointments, and get answers faster than any other communication method. Harty has even created templates for optimizing patient/doctor correspondence.
4. Emotional and Psychological: mindset, heartset, and gut-set are integral to any patient’s well-being. The Activist Patient provides strategies and tactics to boost mental resilience, address psychological challenges, and promote positive mental health.
5. Spiritual: Faith and spirituality's significant role in health and well-being. The Activist Patient has original meditations for patients undergoing infusions.
6. Communal: patients are not alone. Family, friends, acquaintances, colleagues, and social media contacts all provide community support and engagement in health journeys.
7. Legal: Understanding patient rights, legal resources, and advocacy in the healthcare system.
Harty added, "The Activist Patient empowers individuals to control their health journey across the entire healthcare landscape. Subscribers gain critical insights and practical strategies covering all 7 pillars of self-advocacy success.”
The Activist Patient is more than a website or a newsletter. It’s a movement, a groundswell of support featuring a singular refrain: "Don’t settle." The Activist Patient provides real-world, actionable advice on getting the most from healthcare by saving time, money, and sanity at every step in every way. Marc Harty, a successful marketing executive, leukemia survivor, and transplant recipient, founded The Activist Patient. An early diagnosis and superior care from Vanderbilt Medical Center saved Harty’s life. This experience propelled him towards a legacy of helping anyone regain their health and get back their life.
