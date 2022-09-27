CONK! News Welcomes Murray Sabrin as Contributor
The famed economist becomes the latest CONK! News Contributor.
I am thrilled to join CONK! News as an official Contributor, and excited by the prospect of reaching a wide audience with my perspectives on the economy and politics.”WASHINGTON, DC, US, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CONK! News, the web's premiere conservative/libertarian news aggregator at conk.news, is extremely pleased to welcome famed economist and author DR. MURRAY SABRIN to their fold as their newest CONK! News Contributor. In this role Dr. Sabrin will appear regularly on CONK!'s four weekly podcasts, his books will be for permanent sale in the CONK! News store, and his Substack posts will be immediately available in his CONK! blog.
— economist Dr. Murray Sabrin
Dr. Sabrin is Professor Emeritus of Finance at the Anisfield School of Business of Ramapo College of New Jersey, where in 2007 he also established the Sabrin Center for Free Enterprise. He’s written several books on economics, including "Why The Federal Reserve Sucks". He has two more books coming out this fall, another on economics and his autobiography.
Jim Peters, CONK! News Editor-in-Chief, said, "We at CONK! News are overjoyed to have someone of Dr. Sabrin's knowledge and accomplishments join us as a CONK! News Contributor. Over the years I have been constantly amazed that the United States of America - the single most capitalistic country in the world - does not even teach basic economics in high school. Frankly, we are a nation of economic idiots. So we fully support Dr. Sabrin in his personal mission to educate the public on economic matters. The public needs this - and kudos for Dr, Sabrin for diving in to help. We are honored to assist him in his mission."
On being named a CONK! News Contributor, Dr. Sabrin said, "CONK! News has created a wonderful platform for the public to get timely news articles and for writers to provide insightful analyses of the issues facing America. I am thrilled to join CONK! News as an official Contributor, and excited by the prospect of reaching a wide audience with my perspectives on the economy and politics."
Launched in March 2021, CONK! NEWS is already the premiere conservative/libertarian news aggregator on the web, collecting headlines, photos, podcasts and videos from over 200 news sources every three hours. CONK! News also produces four original podcasts each week: "In The Dark" is hosted by CONK! News Editor-in-Chief Jim Peters, where he talks about both politics and paranormal news every Monday and Thursday; "The Rearden Report" features the unique opinions of popular "fulfillment journalist" Hank Rearden and appears every Wednesday; and our flagship podcast, "CONK! News Weekend", a weekly panel discussion featuring CONK! News staff, contributors and guests, is available for download on Friday mornings. The CONK! News podcasts have already distinguished themselves within the radio and podcast industries for mixing serious conservative opinion with lively conversation and spontaneous humor.
Jim Peters
CONK! News
+1 612-296-5373
jtp@conk.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other