Lordhair Announces US Prime Time Television Feature

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lordhair has partnered up with The Original Shark from Shark Tank Kevin Harrington to bring hair systems to the TV in the US. Lordhair will feature of various daytime sports channels in New York in September and October 2022.

Lordhair is the leading online retailer of non-surgical hair replacement systems worldwide. Also known as hair systems, or toupees, these hairpieces are a miracle solution to hair loss and balding in men of all ages. For men experiencing anything from a receding hairline to complete baldness, realistic and breathable hair systems help thousands of men every year with Lordhair. Hair systems are an increasingly popular risk-free way of covering hair loss and creating the look of real hair as they are invisible once on the head.



“I desperately wanted to do something about losing my hair but didn’t know where to start. Lordhair gave me my happiness and confidence back”

- Featured Lordhair Customer



Lordhair provides dozens of soft base materials that mold perfectly to the head as well as entirely customizable hair options, including gray hair, curly hair, long hair and everything in between. There is no limit on the hairstyle that can be achieved with a Lordhair non-surgical hair replacement system.



Lordhair will air on the following channels, amongst others, between 9/14 and 10/22.

● ESPN2

● Golf Channel

● MSG

● YES

● SNY



Along with the prime-time TV feature, Lordhair is bringing customers a discounted offer using the code HAIRWEGO, all customers can make savings on their first hair system purchase. The code will be valid through the month of September and beginning October and is the best way for men to start their hair system journey and become their best selves.

Code HAIRWEGO will be valid for discounted purchases of hair systems during the TV promotional period.

Lordhair has been present in the hair system world for over 15 years, and this is the first TV appearance on US screens to date.

In the month of July 2022, Lordhair featured on The Marilyn Denis Show in Canada, a popular daytime TV show, during which celebrity hair stylist Aaron O’Bryan discussed hair loss, hair thinning, and hair systems and toupees as a way to solve hair loss and bring back confidence to men of all ages. During the segment, the celebrity stylist helped a viewer of The Marilyn Denis Show, Tim, with a total hair transformation. After getting a new hair system fitted, Tim felt happy, confident, and ready to face the world.

The debut on American TV will take place this year starting in September 2022 and Lordhair is excited to dip its toes into US living rooms.

“We are excited to bring our hair systems to the living room of our US customers and show the power of hair replacement. It makes such a difference to men’s lives the world over and brings back confidence like you’ve never seen before”

-- Luci, Lordhair



You can catch the ads airing in the months of September and October and benefit from the code HAIRWEGO which can be used directly on the Lordhair.com website https://www.lordhair.com/.

