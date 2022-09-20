Suicide Prevention Must Include Akathisia Info

Akathisia Awareness Saves Lives Akathisia Is a Suicide Risk Factor Akathisia: Know the Causes and Symptoms

Adverse Drug Effects Can Cause Akathisia, Suicide, and Violence

MISSD sponsors akathisia awareness day in September to help publicize that prescription drugs--even when taken as directed--can cause suicidality and iatrogenic death” — Wendy Dolin, MISSD Founder

CHICAGO, IL, US, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akathisia is a prescription-drug induced disorder that can cause suicidality, violence, and death. The Medication Induced Suicide Prevention and Education Foundation in Memory of Stewart Dolin (MISSD) works to save lives by increasing akathisia awareness.

"September is Suicide Prevention Month and today is International Akathisia Awareness Day," said Wendy Dolin, MISSD Founder. "MISSD sponsors akathisia awareness day in September to help publicize that prescription drugs--even when taken as directed--can cause suicidality and iatrogenic death."

A wide variety of medications can induce Akathisia. They include medicines marketed for asthma, hair loss, depression, acne, and high blood pressure. While nobody is immune to Akathisia, knowing the causes and symptoms can help reduce suffering and avoidable deaths. Symptoms of Akathisia include delirium, insomnia, anxiety, intense internal and physical restlessness, skin crawling, violent nightmares, and suicidality.

"Adverse drug effects and inaccurate or delayed diagnosis are common causes of patient harm affecting millions of people yearly, according to the World Health Organization," said Dolin. "Unfortunately, akathisia is often misdiagnosed and/or improperly treated."

Healthcare consumers and prescribers can work together to improve patient safety by discussing the risks and benefits of proposed medications, obtaining informed consent, and routinely reviewing the patient information leaflet when filling prescriptions. MISSD also recommends consumers identify a "medication buddy" to help monitor for any unusual changes in behaviors whenever stopping, starting, or changing the dose or type of certain medications.

MISSD calls on mental health and suicide prevention organizations to include akathisia info in their training materials and help ensure crisis call center staff ask callers questions about any medication they may be taking or recently stopped.

"MISSD is a unique, independent nonprofit that accepts no funding from the pharmaceutical and mental health industry and provides all educational resources and presentations for free," said Dolin. Resources include public health videos, an accredited, 1-hour online course, educational brochures, and an Akathisia Stories podcast on iTunes, Studio C, Spotify, and MISSD's YouTube channel.

What Does Akathisia Look Like?