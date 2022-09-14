Molina Healthcare of California and Healthcare in Action Expand to San Diego County
First Street-Based Medical Group to Bring Sustainable Health Care Model to Unhoused San Diego Medi-Cal PopulationLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare in Action (“HIA”), in partnership with Molina Healthcare of California (“Molina”), is expanding its services into San Diego County. HIA, an initiative of the SCAN Group, is a street-based medical group that provides health care, substance use and mental health services to unhoused older adults through the framework of managed care.
“We are excited to expand our partnership with Molina to bring HIA’s sustainable street-medicine model to people in San Diego County who are experiencing homelessness so they can receive the healthcare they need to get them to the next stage of care—housing,” said Dr. Michael Hochman, CEO of Healthcare in Action. “In just our first few weeks, we have already seen the tremendous opportunities to add value in partnership with the existing homeless services infrastructure in San Diego.”
Healthcare in Action differs from other street-medicine groups in that its operations are largely funded through insurance, which enables its clinicians to provide services through the framework of managed care. Most people experiencing homelessness qualify for some form of health insurance.
In San Diego County, HIA and Molina are identifying Molina members experiencing homelessness who are currently in hospitals, emergency rooms, recuperative care, and skilled nursing facilities, and offering them the option to sign up for Healthcare in Action’s primary care services. Healthcare in Action will deliver critical health and social support services to unhoused Molina members who select it as their primary care provider with the goal of improving their health and transitioning them into permanent housing.
“Molina is proud to see the tremendous progress being made in supporting the health and well-being of individuals experiencing homelessness throughout San Diego County,” said Abbie Totten, plan president of Molina Healthcare of California. “Our valuable partnership with Healthcare in Action will continue to make a positive and growing impact on our local communities.”
HIA has operated in Los Angeles County since early 2022, where its trademark vans can be seen in West Hollywood, Long Beach, Echo Park, and other neighborhoods with high densities of unhoused people.
HIA provides care for members of SCAN Health Plan and Molina, and patients of Cedars-Sinai and several other hospitals in the Southern California community.
About Molina Healthcare of California:
Molina Healthcare of California has been providing government-funded care for over 40 years. The Company serves members through Medi-Cal, Medicare, Medicare-Medicaid (Duals) and Covered California (Marketplace). Molina’s service areas include Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego, Orange County, and Imperial counties. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, served approximately 5.1 million members as of June 30, 2022. For more information about Molina Healthcare of California, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.
About Healthcare in Action
Healthcare in Action is a new medical group that combines managed care with street medicine. Healthcare in Action was launched by the SCAN Group, a mission-driven organization that is tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults. The core of SCAN Group is SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 270,000 members in California, Nevada and Arizona. For more information about Healthcare in Action, visit HealthcareInAction.org.
