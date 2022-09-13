ICONIC LIFE Luxury Lifestyle Magazine Announces DYNAMIC DESIGNERS | Top Designers in Orange County for 2022

Dynamic Designers OC 2022

Check out a curated list of Orange County’s top interior designers for 2022.

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICONIC LIFE luxury lifestyle magazine has announced a curated list of top interior designers in Orange County for 2022.

“We have selected extraordinary designers in Orange County, representing the best of the best, to be recognized as Dynamic Designers 2022,” Publisher Renee Dee says. “These leaders and their talented teams represent a high caliber of design combined with an extraordinary reputation for excellence.”

“We selected these designers based on design merit, innovative thinking, high-caliber projects, specific professional expertise and the ability to use their time, talents and treasures to create beautiful work that is distinctive and timeless,” Dee added. “ICONIC LIFE celebrates living beautifully, and these interior designers and their firms are making exquisite homes in our community more beautiful.”

Meet this year’s top designers in Orange County—the ones to watch.

-Barclay Butera, Barclay Butera Interiors

-Anita Dawson, Dawson Design Group

-Michael Fullen and Omar Enany, Fullen Enany Design Group

-Rona Graf, Grace Blu Design

-Donna Johnson, Luxe-Design

-Mindy Laven, Mindy Laven Home

Emerging top designer

-Ali Faulkner, AEF Interiors

These interior designers are featured in the September print issue of ICONIC LIFE, a digital story on iconiclife.com, across ICONIC LIFE social media channels and will be honored at an invitation-only event.

For more information on these wonderful designers, check out the story online at iconiclife.com, or email us to purchase your copy at shannon@iconiclife.com.

ICONIC LIFE MAGAZINE

ICONIC LIFE is a digital and print luxury lifestyle publication that celebrates the art of Living Beautifully. ICONIC LIFE features exceptional design, architecture, style, cuisine, luxury travel, real estate, wellness and living your best life. ICONIC LIFE showcases the vibrant people behind the products, the dreams behind the designs and the innovation behind inspiring ideas.

Our vibrant content is curated for a sophisticated, luxury-loving audience that appreciates the best of the best. Our mission is to be the storytellers behind the stuff and the curators of the iconic. Beautiful design alongside compelling stories keep our readers engaged and coming back for more. Join us on our journey to Live Beautifully on iconiclife.com that features national luxury stories. Our brand presents a glamorous print edition quarterly in Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Arizona and Orange County, California, with new cities coming soon.

