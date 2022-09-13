ICONIC LIFE Luxury Lifestyle Magazine Announces DYNAMIC DESIGNERS | Top Designers in Arizona for 2022

Photography by Carrie Evans

This year, we have selected six designers in Arizona, who inspire us and represent the best of the best, to be recognized as Dynamic Designers 2022.” — Publisher Renee Dee

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICONIC LIFE luxury lifestyle magazine has announced a curated list of top interior designers in Arizona for 2022.

“This year, we have selected six designers in Arizona, who inspire us and represent the best of the best, to be recognized as Dynamic Designers 2022,” Publisher Renee Dee says. “These leaders represent a high caliber of design combined with an extraordinary reputation for excellence along with the talented teams that they have built.”

“ICONIC LIFE celebrates living beautifully, and these designers and their firms are making exquisite homes in our community more beautiful. We selected these designers based on design merit, innovative thinking, high-caliber projects, specific professional expertise and the ability to use their time, talents and treasures to create beautiful work that is distinctive and timeless,” Dee added.

Meet this year’s top designers in The Valley—the ones to watch.

-Isabel Candelaria & Nikka Bochniak, Earth and Images

-Josie & Jessie Fratantoni, Fratantoni Interior Designers

-Angelica Henry, Angelica Henry Design

-Amy Klosterman, AB Design Elements

-Bonnie Lewis, Bonnie J. Lewis Design

-Rebecca Salcito, Salcito Design Group LLC

These designers will be featured in the September print issue of ICONIC LIFE, a digital story on iconiclife.com, across ICONIC LIFE social media channels and at an invitation-only event in their honor, sponsored by Underfoot and Eggersmann Studio. The eight talented designers who were regonized by ICONIC LIFE last year will be celebrated as alumni at the special event.

For more information on these wonderful designers, check out the story online at iconiclife.com, pick up a copy of ICONIC LIFE magazine at newsstands at AJ’s Fine Foods or email us to purchase your copy at shannon@iconiclife.com.

