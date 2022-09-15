Platinum Sponsored Golf Player Paula Reto wins CP Women's Open for first career victory on LPGA Tour
Platinum Inc, sponsor of Paula Reto congratulates her on winning the CP women's Open. Paula's first career victory on the LPGA TourNEW YORK, NY, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paula Reto won her first LPGA Tour tournament at the Canadian Women's Open on August 28, 2022, scoring 62-69-67-67=265 (-19), for a one-stroke win over Nelly Korda and Choi Hye-jin. The initial round 62 was a record at that tournament.
The CP Women's Open is a women's professional golf tournament managed by Golf Canada. It has been Canada's national championship tournament since its founding in 1973 and is an official event on the LPGA Tour
https://www.lpga.com/news/2022/paula-reto-wins-2022-cp-womens-open
In her 157th start on the LPGA Tour, Paula Reto finally became a champion. The 32-year-old from South Africa, who now makes her home in southern Florida, knocked in a two-putt par on No. 18 at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club to capture the 2022 CP Women’s Open. Reto, a nine-year LPGA Tour veteran, finished at -19 overall, one stroke ahead of Nelly Korda and Hye-Jin Choi and two strokes clear of Lydia Ko.
“I'm really, really excited and just proud of myself for being able to stick through the shots and the routines. Sometimes I find that's really hard to do, especially if you know you have only a few holes left,” said Reto. “But I was really nervous, especially I started pulling a few shots and I told myself, okay, just stay in the moment and breathe. You go through all those things that you think will help.” Reto exclaimed after her victory.
“Platinum Inc has developed a relationship with Paula Reto over the past 4 years, which includes sponsorship. All of us at Platinum Inc are very proud of her outstanding accomplishment of having won her first LPGA tour tournament”, said Platinum’s CEO Jim Halpin.
