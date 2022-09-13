VRIZE Expands Global Presence with Office in Belgrade, Serbia

VRIZE logo

Belgrade Center marks a crucial step in our global talent footprint in delivering an exceptional VRIZE experience.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- VRIZE is delighted to announce the opening of our first European Development Center, strategically located in the heart of beautiful Belgrade, Serbia.Not only is Belgrade rich with history, being one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world with one of the most important prehistoric cultures in Europe, but due to engineering and computer science curriculum being taught in schools at an early age, it also boasts a highly skilled and impressive IT talent base. We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to work with such a talented community while expanding our global footprint in a country like Serbia as this marks a crucial accomplishment for VRIZE that will help to achieve our growth ambitions and further the fortification of our brand, something that could only be realized with a committed and relentless focus on building a strong culture through diversity in our people, ideas, and methods for delivering an exceptional and world-class VRIZE experience.About the CompanyFounded in 2020 by a passionate team of digital engineering experts, VRIZE has grown to a company of more than 300+ employees. The team is an aggregation of experienced professional who strive for outstanding results. With a mission to create a frictionless digital engineering experience for its clients, the company offers a variety of services including platform engineering Currently, VRIZE has client partnerships across the US, Canada, Europe, and India with operational delivery centers in Dallas, Toronto, and Bengaluru (Bangalore), and Belgrade with more European offices coming soon.

If you want to become a part of our growing team, apply now!