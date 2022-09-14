Lincoln County, Oregon, to Replace Manual Processes with OpenGov Local Government Budgeting Software
Lincoln County, Oregon, said good-bye to spreadsheets and hello to local government budgeting software from OpenGov. See why leaders made the change.OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tired of using spreadsheets to develop the budget, the Finance Director for Lincoln County, OR, decided to partner with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities and counties, for local government budgeting software.
Named for President Abraham Lincoln, the County is located along the Pacific Coast southwest of Portland. With County growth rising at more than a percentage point year-over-year, Finance leaders were in need of an innovative, time-saving budgeting solution. After seeing initial demos of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, Finance leaders requested another demonstration for more than 20 directors and County commissioners, who were quickly sold on OpenGov’s innovative solution.
With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the Finance team will be able to do away with time-consuming, error-prone spreadsheets. Not only will they be able to build budgets easily online, they also will have the ability to collaborate across departments by sending and receiving budget proposals, tracking performance of strategic objectives, and commenting on key reports. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning also makes capital planning and workforce planning easy by forecasting long-range expenditures. In addition, the team will be able to easily pull user-friendly reports that put context to the budget, thereby increasing transparency and improving public trust.
Lincoln County joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,100 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, digitizes mission-critical processes, and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders.
