Carson’s Next Rap Star Truf to Perform at NAAB IHEARTRadio Music Festival Weekend

Sam "Truf" Hill

Festival Lineup

The Distinguished Rapper, Songwriter, and Hip-Hop Performer is set to perform alongside other independent artists on September 24th in Las Vegas.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dominating west coast rapper, Truf is ready to take on the big stage at NAAB Radio’s Indie Artist Iheart Music Weekend Festival. The event will take place on September 24th in alignment with IHeartRadio Music Festival at the UNLV Cox Pavillion. Independent artists will get a chance to perform to over 18,000 music lovers. The event will also be honoring some of the biggest names in the music industry such as Latto, RayJ, The Womack Sisters, Una, Lit Reezy, Laboy Pharaoh, and many more. It will be hosted by none other than the iconic rapper Flavor Flav. Special guest, Press Playy, music producer at Beast Mode ENT will be present scoping out the talent. Truf has been perfecting his craft and is excited to give his fans an unforgettable show.


Born and raised in Carson, California as the youngest of four children, Truf was surrounded by an environment full of obstacles. He was able to stay off the streets by devoting his time towards sports in Carson High, where he became a star Point Guard. In highschool was where Truf found his undying passion for music. He began freestyling on the streets of Carson and Long Beach where he quickly made a name for himself. His main inspirations are 2Pac, Eminem, JayZ, Notorious B.I.G, DMX, Nas, and Snoop Dog. Truf realized he could bring a fresh voice to rap while taking inspiration from legendary musicians. Renowned rapper, The Game, featured on Truf’s popular song “BODY”. He continues to make his mark across the nation with his music. Truf just finished up his nationwide tour with Freeway Rick Ross and has opened for iconic artists such as Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Method Man, Too Short, Dogg Pound, and DJ Quik.

Truf’s music can be found on the following music platforms: Spotify,
YoutubeMusic, and Apple Music.

For more information about Truf, follow him on social media @trufcity

For interview requests and press inquiries, please contact Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates at lajass365@gmail.com or (323) 933-8007.

