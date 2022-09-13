Submit Release
House Bill 1419 Printer's Number 3146

PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - An Act amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general administration, further providing for State recording system for application of restraints to pregnant prisoners or detainees; in county correctional institutions, further providing for county recording system for application of restraints to pregnant prisoners or detainees; and, in miscellaneous provisions, further providing for healthy birth for incarcerated women and providing for restrictive housing prohibited for pregnant or postpartum incarcerated individuals and detainees, for cavity search and inspection restrictions, for training and education requirement, for family consideration in placement and visitation, for feminine hygiene and incontinence products and for postpartum recovery.

