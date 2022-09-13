Senate Bill 1237 Printer's Number 1654
PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - An Act amending Title 3 (Agriculture) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in race horse industry reform, further providing for State Horse Racing Commission.
