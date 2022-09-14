Dr. Jans Aasman, CEO Franz Inc., Named Keynote Speaker for SEMANTiCS Conference 2022
Cognitive Science Expert to explain “The Role of Graphs in AI and Quantum Computing”
“The Role of Graphs in AI and Quantum Computing” – Keynote Presentation at SEMANTiCS 2022”LAFAYETTE, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franz Inc., an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Graph Database technology for Entity-Event Knowledge Graph Solutions, announced that Dr. Jans Aasman, CEO, of Franz Inc. will be delivering a Keynote presentation at the 2022 SEMANTiCS conference in Vienna, Austria.
Dr. Aasman’s presentation, “The Role of Graphs in AI and Quantum Computing” will describe three emerging technology trends that will impact the Graph community and thought leadership opportunities for these technologies. Dr. Aasman’s talk will cover Knowledge Graph’s role in Natural Language Understanding, Graph Neural Networks (GNN) for predictive AI applications, and the convergence of Graph technologies and Quantum Computing.
Jans Aasman is a Ph.D. psychologist and expert in Cognitive Science - as well as CEO of Franz Inc. As both a scientist and CEO, Dr. Aasman continues to break ground in the areas of Artificial Intelligence and Knowledge Graphs as he works hand-in-hand with numerous Fortune 500 organizations as well as government entities worldwide.
The SEMANTiCS conference is an annual gathering of technology professionals, industry experts, researchers and decision makers to share and learn about new technologies, innovations and enterprise implementations in the fields of Linked Data and Semantic AI. Since 2005, the conference series has focused on semantic and graph technologies, which are today together with other methodologies such as NLP and machine learning the core of intelligent systems.
Graph Database Adoption Expected to Skyrocket
Industry analysts predict the graph database market to experience skyrocketing adoption over the next several years. In a SiliconANGLE 2022 analyst prediction interview, IDC Research Vice President Carl Olofson said, “I regard graph database as the next truly revolutionary database management technology.” Olofson said he expects the graph database market to “grow by about 600% over the next 10 years.” He listed a broad set of use cases for graphs including: “entity resolution, data lineage, social media analysis, customer 360, fraud prevention, cybersecurity… supply chain is a big one. There is explainable AI and this is going to become important because a lot of people are adopting AI. Then we’ve got data governance, data compliance, risk management. We’ve got recommendation, we’ve got personalization, anti-money-laundering, that’s another big one, identity and access management. There’s also root cause analysis and fraud detection is a huge one.”
About Franz Inc.
Franz Inc. is an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Graph Database technology with expert knowledge in developing and deploying Knowledge Graph solutions. The foundation for Knowledge Graphs and AI lies in the facets of semantic technology provided by AllegroGraph and Allegro CL. AllegroGraph enables businesses to extract sophisticated decision insights and predictive analytics from highly complex, distributed data that cannot be uncovered with conventional databases. Unlike traditional relational databases or other NoSQL databases, AllegroGraph employs semantic graph technologies that process data with contextual and conceptual intelligence. AllegroGraph is able to run queries of unprecedented complexity to support predictive analytics that help organizations make more informed, real-time decisions. AllegroGraph is utilized by dozens of the top Fortune 500 companies worldwide. To learn more about Franz and AllegroGraph, go to franz.com.
