September is National Suicide Prevention Month: Don’t become a statistic

Parenting Tips From the Founder of Bay Area's Rising Teen Mental Health Charity

There is nothing better than the power of conversation between you and your teen.” — Elliot Kallen, President of A Brighter Day

SAN RAMON/BAY AREA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "I am called a 'survivor.'

"My son, Jake, took his life at age 19 by jumping in front of an oncoming truck on a Montana Interstate. Absolutely horrible and our lives will never be the same. Was he on drugs or alcohol? No. Was he on anti-depressant medication? No. Did he share his feelings with his friends or parents? No. But he was, apparently, a ticking time bomb of depression and sadness."

Suicide among teens is the second leading cause of death behind accidents. And sadly, according to the CDC, suicide is still the second leading cause of death among teens between the ages of 14-18.

According to WebMD, here are some of the most common signs of teen depression:

●Apathy

●Complaints regularly of pain, headaches, or fatigue

●Difficulty concentrating

●Difficulty making decisions

●Excessive or inappropriate guilt

●Irresponsible behavior

●Loss of interest in eating

●Memory loss

●Preoccupation with death

●Overly rebellious behavior

●Feelings of hopelessness

●A sudden drop in grades

●Sleep pattern changes

●Withdrawal from friends and family

●Feelings of helplessness

●Unexplained crying

●Extremely sensitive to rejection or failure.

"As a parent, we need to be proactive about teen depression, even if it makes us unpopular. Because if parents are wrong, we may become a statistic."

What can parents do?

1. Have great in-depth conversations with their teens, in particular at the dinner table

2. Get rid of cell phones at dinner for everyone

3. Text “BRIGHTER” TO 741741 for 24/7 text responses about their teens and teens can do the same (please share this with them)

4. Ask the school counselor for the names of local teen counselors

5. Go to www.abrighterday.info and research Evolve and BetterHelp for one-on-one counseling for parents and teens. Ask us for coupons to offset costs.

6. Don’t be passive about taking action, but communicate very well with each other

"It is so important that we, as parents, find a way to always be in front of our teen’s possible depression. One day they will thank us for this. Don’t worry if it’s today."

For more information, feel welcome to reach out to me at 510-206-1103. Come join our mailing list at www.abrighterday.info.

All my best,

Elliot Kallen, President of A Brighter Day