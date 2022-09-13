Bazonzoes Provisioning Center gets Awkward with 12th Birthday Celebration
On September 17, 2022 Bazonzoes Provisioning Centers across central and southeastern Michigan will be celebrating their twelfth anniversary by ‘getting awkward’ with vendors and customers.
The birthday celebration will be held at their provisioning centers located in Walled Lake on East West Maple Road, South Lansing on American Road, and in North Lansing on Willow Street during normal business hours.
Bazonzoes was originally opened in Walled Lake, MI in 2010 under the Michigan Medical Marijuana Program (MMMP) but after a series of illegal raids/seizures the owners decided to temporarily shut their doors and reopen under the new Cannabis Regulatory Agency guidelines. The temporary closure resulted in three new facilities and a burgeoning cannabis grow and processing center coming before the end of 2022.
The party will feature free food, games with THC and non-THC prizes, giveaways, DJs, and more. Vendor appearances across the locations include: Redemption, Select, Wyld, Blooming Botanicals, Jeeter, Hyman, Vapin Ape, Alvarez Cultivation, and more!
“The theme is ‘Let’s Get Awkward’ and so we are hoping that everyone is ready to let their inner twelve year old shine and just get ready for fun,” said Erin McCann-Sabo, venue and activities director at Bazonzoes.
The dispensary will also be offering big sales on products in store and for drive thru and delivery.
Bazonzoes is the OG Michigan dispensary of your dreams and was founded in 2010 as the first medical provisioning center in Oakland County, MI. They have since re-licensed, opening medical and recreational provisioning centers in Lansing, MI and Walled Lake, MI with a grow and processing opening in 2022.
Bazonzoes mission is to provide the highest quality products, care, and service to the cannabis community and beyond. To find out more about Bazonzoes, visit www.bazonzoesmi.com.
