Overhaul Support Services Appoints New General Manager
Industry leader in the design, fabrication and assembly of engineered components for aerospace
EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TIGHITCO Inc. is pleased to announce that its Overhaul Support Services has added Craig Zysk as General Manager. Zysk will be responsible for providing leadership, vision, direction, and planning for business operations of the East Granby, CT overhaul and repair facility.
Zysk has more than three decades of experience in the aerospace and defense industry. Prior to joining TIGHITCO, he served as Vice President Global Sales and Marketing for Sunbelt Design & Development, where he worked closely with fixed and rotary wing customers across both military and commercial markets.
Previously, Zysk served as Director Global Sales with TRU Simulation a Division of Textron Aviation, Frasca International as Vice President New Business Development and prior to that as COO of Rotorsim Srl, a Division of Leonardo Helicopters in Sesto Calende, Italy. He began his career at Sikorsky Aircraft with a 20-year tenure across several divisions, including eight years as a member of the senior leadership team in the MRO division.
“We are excited to have Craig join the team. The vast experience and industry knowledge he brings to the organization enables it to continue on a path of growth.” shared Mark Withrow, CEO, TIGHITCO. “He will expand markets we can serve while ensuring we put quality and customer needs at the forefront.”
Craig earned a B.S. degree from Francis Marion College and MBA from Sacred Heart University. He is a member of the USHST (US Helicopter Safety Team) and has served on the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization).
Overhaul Support Services (OSS), a FAA and EASA certificated repair station, has extensive experience and multiple contracts to provide MRO services for helicopter subassemblies, dynamic components, hydraulic actuators, and fuel systems. The team focuses on providing excellent service, superior quality, and exceeding customer delivery requirements and expectations.
About TIGHITCO Inc.: TIGHITCO is an industry leader in the design, fabrication and assembly of engineered components for aerospace and industrial applications. We focus on creative thinking to drive viable solutions for our customers’ technical challenges. TIGHITCO is comprised of three divisions in the U.S. and Mexico: AeroStructures, Insulation Products and Overhaul Support Services. www.tighitco.com.
