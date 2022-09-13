ONE HOUSE ANNOUNCES DEAL WITH RE:THINK/CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP
Celebrates Deal With First Single “SURRENDERED” Featuring GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists And Songwriters Amanda Lindsey Cook, Mitch Wong, and Roosevelt StewartNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today ONE HOUSE announces a partnership with Re:Think/CCMG, under the ownership of Universal Music Group, to release many upcoming new music projects. The first release under this new partnership is the single “SURRENDERED” featuring GRAMMY® award-winning artists and songwriters Amanda Lindsey Cook (“Old Church Basement”), Mitch Wong (“Believe For It”) and Roosevelt Stewart. Listen to “SURRENDERED” now everywhere you listen to music.
Capitol Music Group (CMG) is comprised of Capitol Records, Blue Note Records, Astralwerks, Harvest Records and Re:Think/Capitol Christian Music Group, as well as Virgin Music Label and Artist Services. Capitol Music Group is based in Hollywood, California within the iconic Capitol Tower.
ONE HOUSE is an eclectic camp of writers, producers and cutting-edge creatives who formulate fresh musical and lyrical masterpieces that cut straight to the heart of every listener. Pioneering a new sound that stretches beyond musical boundaries while also curating the best of Contemporary Christian Music and Gospel in a way that can best be described as the next generation of inclusive inspiration. Their unique anthems instantly become unforgettable melodies of hope, identity, and victory that defies genrefication with an all-purpose intensity.
Re:Think/Capitol Christian Music Group is a leader in the entertainment industry. Representing such iconic artists as Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Mandisa, Hillsong UNITED, Chris Tomlin, Tye Tribbett and TobyMac, Capitol CMG is a multi-faceted company whose assets include such legendary brands as Sparrow and ForeFront Records as well as an award-winning publishing division whose writers pen chart-topping hits on both the Christian and mainstream music charts.
Founded by global leaders, entrepreneurs and best-selling authors Touré Roberts and Sarah Jakes Roberts, ONE HOUSE is the musical expression of their vision to see people from every walk of life encounter Jesus and discover their true, authentic selves beyond the four walls of spiritualism. Through their prophetic, transformative, and creative DNA, ONE HOUSE continues to break barriers and bridge generations through the power of authentic and transformative worship.
ONE HOUSE has a proven history of success having worked with Grammy® award-winning artists such as Christian music singer, songwriter, producer, and worship leader Israel Houghton. He is usually credited as Israel & New Breed. And having worked with Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine of Maverick City Music. This chart-topping group reigned as the No. 1 act on Billboard‘s 2021 year-end Top Gospel Artists – Duo/Group recap and finished at No. 5 on Top Christian Artists – Duo/Group.
