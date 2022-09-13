Nappy Roots To Debut New Single ‘Random Thoughts’ on Nappy Roots Day
Nappy Roots is proud to announce the release of their new single “Random Thoughts'' for Nappy Roots Day on Friday, Sept. 16.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nappy Roots is proud to announce the release of their new single “Random Thoughts'' for Nappy Roots Day on Friday, Sept. 16. The new release will be available on all major streaming platforms with an accompanying music video to follow.
Recorded in Atlanta at Castle Hill Studios and produced by J.R. (Juan Rubio), the single is the first release from the group’s ninth full-length studio album, which is slated to be released in the first quarter of 2023. “Random Thoughts” takes listeners on a personal and introspective look at life through the eyes of Nappy Roots while examining the state of current societal issues and its impact on each member of the group.
“Our verses in the song deal with hope, regret and guilt – all very strong human emotions that cause us to have random thoughts,” Nappy Roots Co-Founder Buffalo Stille said. “I love the honesty and vulnerability of this track and want the listeners to understand that rappers are people with a lot on our minds just like everybody else.”
To celebrate the single release, the group along with its brewery, Atlantucky, will host a public Nappy Roots Day Nappy Hour event in Atlanta on Sept. 16 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 170 Northside Drive SW Suite 96 with the premiere of a new seasonal European lager “Naptoberfest.” The Nappy Roots Day Nappy Hour event will be followed with a party and special performance from Nappy Roots, Svnday and Phresh Ali from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Best known for their hit singles “Po’ Folks,” “Awnaw” and “Good Day,” the multi-platinum selling, Southern hip hop group consists of Fish Scales, Skinny DeVille, Buffalo Stille and Ron Clutch, who met as students at Western Kentucky University in 1996.
As the best-selling group of 2002, the two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated band was nominated for the 2003 American Music Award (AMA) for Favorite Band, Duo or Group – Hip-Hop/R&B and the AMA for Favorite New Artist – Hip-Hop/R&B, as well as a Soul Train Award. In 2011, they were nominated for Album of the Year by SEA for “The Pursuit of Nappyness.” The band’s most recent full-length album, “40+,” was released in 2021 as the final installment of the band’s three-part series, “The 40 Akerz Project."
In 2021, Nappy Roots created a docu-style reality-based television series called “40 Akerz and a Brew.” The show follows Nappy Roots and friends on a road trip to craft breweries across the country. The group trades ideas and stories with fellow brewers as the hip-hop legends begin to build their own brewery from the ground up. The show won the award for “Best Episodic Short” at the Rome International Film Festival on Nov. 11.
Follow Nappy Roots on Facebook at facebook.com/nappyrootsmusic, Instagram at instagram.com/nappyroots and Twitter at twitter.com/nappyroots. For more information about Nappy Roots and their tour dates, please visit nappyroots.com. To attend Nappy Roots Day, please register at bit.ly/3LqgRbP.
