SoKrispyMedia Examines the Future of Artificial Intelligence in Latest Project

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entertainment and visual effects production house SOKRISPYMEDIA announced today the release of its newest project, titled “End of Original Art? A.I. Changes these Classic Movies,” on its popular YouTube channel. The video serves as an industry whitepaper that analyzes the current and future capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (A.I.), while offering some intriguing and eye-opening revelations for the entertainment industry.Co-founder and Creative Director Sam Wickert was inspired by an earlier test project that used machine learning and Unreal Engine’s MetaHuman tool to react in real time and modify an onscreen 3D character to match the look and style of the viewer. “It was a simple tool,” said Wickert, “but it allowed us to shift the likeness to better match who was watching.” The system was reactive to the user, which caused Wickert to consider wider applications. “If we could program something like this, imagine what more resources could allow,” added Wickert.As a follow up to their “Future of CGI” project from 2021, the team began exploring more diverse and commercial uses for the technology using some recent advances, including deep learning tools from NVIDIA. Visual Effects Co-Lead for SoKrispyMedia Brendan Forde began coding new A.I. systems using Google TensorFlow, which capitalized on running trained neural networks on the NVIDIARTX™ A5000 GPU, part of NVIDIA’s GPU-accelerated AI and CUDA platform.“A.I. is evolving our ability to create and perceive the world, and SOKRISPYMEDIA proves this cutting-edge technology is a reality today,” says Rick Champagne, Global Media and Entertainment Industry Manager at NVIDIA. “Creators can use A.I. in all aspects of their content, and NVIDIA is continuing to expand both hardware and software toolkits that help bring concepts like this to life.”Forde devised a scenario that was both easy to understand yet somewhat chilling in its potential. “We created a simple restaurant set in Unreal Engine, and were able to modify the props in real time using the software,” said Forde. “If an adult was watching the monitor, the system would recognize the viewer as an adult, and decorate the set with signs advertising, for example, alcoholic beverages. But when a child was watching, the A.I. instead replaced the decorations with more appropriate items for the viewer’s age, such as video game ads.”The study dives deeper into applications that could easily apply to today’s media landscape, and how much of these elements are already happening, even if on a manual level so far. “In the syndication of the show ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ artists swapped out new movie posters within the show,” said Wickert. “But with today’s real-time technology, this doesn’t have to be manual at all.”Wickert continues into what the future could bring, highlighting that more and more media can be produced in real time. “And if it is rendered in real time, it can be changed in real time. Combine that with the decision-making from A.I., and suddenly these concepts don’t seem all that crazy.”The video “End of Original Art? A.I. Changes these Classic Movies” is now available on YouTube.___________________________________________Started by Sam Wickert and Eric Leigh, SOKRISPYMEDIA is a team of highly skilled artists and storytellers specializing in premier production and visual effects content. Their YouTube platform, with over 2.3 million subscribers + 500 million views, serves as the most common distribution platform for their innovative projects. The most notable and recognizable series to date is the "Chalk Warfare" series, consisting of four viral hits, and has amassed over 250 million total views.SOKRISPYMEDIA has partnered with leading industry names such as MrBeast on his Squid Game project, which is one of the most watched YouTube videos of 2021, as well as providing Live Action Production, Visual Effects and Social Media services for such brands as Twenty One Pilots, Epic Games, Blackmagic Design, Universal Orlando Studios and Google.

