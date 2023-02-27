SOKRISPYMEDIA Premieres Newest YouTube Action Film sponsored by Samsung
Viral filmmakers SOKRISPYMEDIA will release their latest film on YouTube today, the expansive action comedy film "Actor vs Real Life VFX".
— Sam Wickert
Directed by Creative Director and co-founder Sam Wickert, the story follows an action hero who ends up in a hilarious and action packed chase sequence through a film studio backlot. The project, created to promote the Samsung T7 Shield SSD, combines a mix of traditional production, stunts and incredible visual effects, and is one of the most ambitious productions to date for the company.
SOKRISPYMEDIA began making films in 2011 and has become known for pushing the envelope of filmmaking using cutting edge tools to create stunning projects, starting with its iconic Chalk Warfare series and through this newest film. For “Actor vs Real Life VFX”, five days of production took place in Los Angeles, California.
Producer Lance B. Witmer was excited from the start to be pushing the envelope for the company. “One of the dynamics that set this project apart from our past films is the premise,” said Witmer. “The whole story unfolds and then unravels across an entire studio backlot, across multiple genre film sets, on top of all the craziness and action that we love. The film consists of seven distinct sets, wire stunts, vehicle stunts, a foot chase, a fight sequence and one of the largest crews we’ve pulled together, shooting for five consecutive days in two locations across Los Angeles, and that’s just the practical elements of physical production, before VFX.”
Wickert and Visual Effects Supervisor Brendan Forde managed a team to produce over 100 photorealistic shots in only seven weeks, including computer generated golf carts for a studio lot chase, and a 50 foot snake on board an airplane. Some shots took as much as 45 minutes a frame to complete for final delivery.
The partnership with Samsung was another example of SOKRISPYMEDIA hoping to utilize the newest equipment to expand their visions. “We of course love Samsung’s technology and use it quite a lot around the studio, so we were definitely interested in working with them and were even more excited to see their willingness to support a fun, VFX-heavy narrative short concept that we came up with,” said Micah Malinics, Executive Producer for SOKRISPYMEDIA. “They’ve been great partners on this really fun and ambitious project and have given us the ability to explore a lot of creative ideas we’ve always wanted to try.”
The team relied on both Unreal Engine and 3D Studio Max on 3D heavy scenes. “We are strong proponents of using the right tool for each job,” said Malinics. “For this project our team utilized everything from Blender to 3DS Max, Substance Painter, Maya and so much more. Staying nimble and open-minded when it comes to software choice allows our team to work with what they know best, resulting in a synergy of the best 3D tools on the market.”
The production also utilized Unreal Engine 5 for extensive pre-visualization, both before production as well as on set, combined with motion capture and virtual camera for a number of scenes, including a robot sequence and car chase. Editorial and finishing was completed in DaVinci Resolve Studio, with compositing in Fusion Studio as well as The Foundry’s Nuke software. 3D Plate tracking was completed in SynthEyes.
While the company has grown beyond the simple videos from their beginnings, SOKRISPYMEDIA continues to focus on content their fans will love, while also pushing the boundaries of premium content for YouTube. “Our hope is that a film like this establishes a new benchmark for what’s possible in terms of VFX-heavy, high-production content outside of the major studios,” added Malinics. “We’re also really excited to begin delving into more character-based films, and establishing a bit more storytelling in our work. Ultimately though, we are just focused on making more fun, high-level content that our fans have come to expect from us.”
“Actor vs Real Life VFX” is now available on YouTube.
