Route 18 Drilling Continues Wednesday in Potter Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 18 in Potter Township, Beaver County, will continue Wednesday, September 14 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur on Route 18 at the Frankfort Road Bridge located between Bunker Hill Road and Old Frankfort Road weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, September 16. Crews from Armstrong Drilling, Inc. will conduct the work.

Please use caution if driving through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

