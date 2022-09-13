Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,177 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,561 in the last 365 days.

Remaining Fall Turkey Licenses Available Sept. 14

The fall wild turkey lottery has been held and more than 800 licenses remain in nine units. Unsuccessful applicants will have a refund issued directly to their credit card.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Central time on Sept. 14, all remaining licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Hunters are allowed a maximum of five licenses for the fall season. 

Resident and nonresident hunters must purchase a license online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. 

The fall turkey season runs Oct. 8 – Jan. 1, 2023. 

Licenses remain for the following units: Unit 04, portions of Billings and Golden Valley counties, (38); Unit 13, Dunn County, (467); Unit 19, Grant and Sioux counties and portions of Morton County, (22); Unit 25, McHenry County and portions of Pierce and Ward counties, (177); Unit 30 portions of Morton County, (56); Unit 31, Mountrail County, (22); Unit 44, Slope County, (10); Unit 45, Stark County, (44); and Unit 51, Burke County, Renville County and a portion of Ward County (27).

You just read:

Remaining Fall Turkey Licenses Available Sept. 14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.