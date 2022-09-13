Remaining Fall Turkey Licenses Available Sept. 14

The fall wild turkey lottery has been held and more than 800 licenses remain in nine units. Unsuccessful applicants will have a refund issued directly to their credit card.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Central time on Sept. 14, all remaining licenses will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Hunters are allowed a maximum of five licenses for the fall season.

Resident and nonresident hunters must purchase a license online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

The fall turkey season runs Oct. 8 – Jan. 1, 2023.

Licenses remain for the following units: Unit 04, portions of Billings and Golden Valley counties, (38); Unit 13, Dunn County, (467); Unit 19, Grant and Sioux counties and portions of Morton County, (22); Unit 25, McHenry County and portions of Pierce and Ward counties, (177); Unit 30 portions of Morton County, (56); Unit 31, Mountrail County, (22); Unit 44, Slope County, (10); Unit 45, Stark County, (44); and Unit 51, Burke County, Renville County and a portion of Ward County (27).