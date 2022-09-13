Submit Release
Iowa DNR accepting comments on proposed walleye length limit changes on Lake Rathbun

MORAVIA  - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting comments on proposed changes to walleye length limits on Lake Rathbun, through Sept. 29.

The DNR is proposing a 15-inch minimum length limit on all walleye captured from Rathbun Lake. These changes will start January 1, 2023.  All walleyes measuring less than 15 inches must be immediately released. Anglers can keep five walleyes per day.  This regulation will not apply to the Chariton River below Rathbun Dam.

Currently, there is no length regulation on walleyes at Rathbun Lake.  

Comments on the proposed length limit change may be submitted through September 29 via email to fisheries@dnr.iowa.gov, or by mail to Joe Larscheid, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Wallace State Office Building, 502 East Ninth Street, Des Moines, Iowa, 50319-0034.

The DNR has scheduled a listening session from 6 to 8 p.m., Sept. 29, at the Rathbun Fish Hatchery, 15053 Hatchery Place, Moravia. Attendees will be asked to give their names for the record and to confine their remarks to the content of the proposed length limit change. 

Any person attending these sessions and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

