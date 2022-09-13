Lend a hand in a state park at Statewide Volunteer Day on Sept. 24

Iowans are invited to lend a hand at the Department of Natural Resources’ sixth annual Statewide Volunteer Day on Sept. 24. Several parks across the state will be hosting volunteer events to help spruce up trails, buildings and other park amenities.

“Iowa state parks are beloved places for many Iowans, and we greatly appreciate the help volunteers provide,” said Sherry Arntzen, chief of Iowa Parks, Forests and Preserves.

Clean-up efforts at Statewide Volunteer Day will be unique for each park and may include litter pick-up, staining or painting buildings, planting trees, clearing trails and more.

Citizens interested in volunteering can learn more at www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer. If weather looks inclement, volunteers should contact the individual park office in case changes to date, time or meeting location for the event occur.