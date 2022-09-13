Submit Release
On-stream Impoundment Restoration fund offers opportunities to improve water quality on eligible on-stream impoundments

DES MOINES – The on-stream impoundment restoration fund, created by the Iowa Legislature in 2021 and administered by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), will award funds to improve water quality and recreational opportunities on eligible on-stream impoundments throughout Iowa. 

Up to $500,000 will be awarded for State Fiscal Year 2023 through this competitive grant program to fund restoration projects that will protect, maintain, and enhance these popular recreation destinations and their related watersheds. Projects funded should ensure a cost-effective investment for the citizens of Iowa, a local community commitment to watershed protection, and improve overall water quality in the impoundment.

Information on how to apply for the On-Stream Impoundment Restoration Fund Grant is available online at https://iowadnr.gov/onstreamimpoundment. Applications are due Nov. 4, 2022. 

