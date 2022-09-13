LEMO Corporation honored by 2022 Military + Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards
LEMO Corporation today announced that LEMO M Series High Power was recognized among the best by the 2022 Military + Aerospace Electronics Innovators AwardsSWITZERLAND, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEMO Corporation today announced that LEMO® M Series High Power was recognized among the best by the 2022 Military + Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the aerospace and defense community recognized LEMO Corporation as a Silver honoree.
“On behalf of the Military + Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate LEMO Corporation on their Silver–level honoree status,” said Military + Aerospace Electronics Editor in Chief John Keller. “This competitive program allows Military + Aerospace Electronics to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the aerospace and defense community this year.”
“We are very proud to be the recipient of this year’s Military & Aerospace Electronics Technology Innovators Awards,” said Farhad Kashani, President of LEMO Americas. “It’s an honor to be recognized for our commitment to serving the aerospace and defense industry as a proven leading supplier of interconnect solutions.”
Silver Honoree:
LEMO® M Series High Power Connectors: The M Series High Power Connectors offer the most comprehensive, compact, light, rugged, safe, and completely waterproof reliable interconnect solutions for robotic, automotive, military and defense, aerospace, and UAV applications.
- Safely handles up to 430A-rated current in the smallest connector shell on the market
- Accommodates conductor sizes 1 AWG to 8 AWG; including configurations for one and three-phase power requirements
- Lightweight and compact design for space savings
- Rugged and vibration proof for superior performance
- IP68 & Mil tested
- Fully waterproof
About Military + Aerospace Electronics
Military + Aerospace Electronics is the leading media resource serving program and project managers, engineering managers, and engineers involved in electronic and electro-optic design for military, space, and aviation applications.
Military + Aerospace Electronics magazine delivers time-sensitive news, in-depth analyses, case studies, real-world applications of new products, industry opinion, and the latest trends in using mil-spec, rugged, and commercial off-the-shelf components, subsystems, and systems.
About the 2022 Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards program
The Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovation Awards celebrates the most innovative applications of aerospace and defense electronics technology products and systems. Awards are presented to organizations that demonstrate excellence in the use of a product or system. Submissions are accepted from designers and integrators, and users of military and aerospace electronics systems.
About LEMO®:
LEMO® is the leader in designing and manufacturing precision custom connectors and cable solutions. High-quality LEMO Push-Pull connectors are used in a wide range of challenging application environments, such as the medical, test & measurement, research connectors, defense & military, information systems, aerospace & autonomous vehicle, robotic connectors, automotive, industrial control, nuclear connectors, broadcast & audio-video, and communications.
LEMO® has been designing precision connectors for over seven decades. Offering more than 90,000 combinations of products that continue to grow through customer-specific designs, LEMO® and its affiliated sister companies REDEL®, NORTHWIRE®, and COELVER® currently serve more than 100,000 customers in over 80 countries around the world.
LEMO M Series High Power video