LEMO Corporation honored by 2022 Military + Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards

SWITZERLAND, September 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEMO Corporation today announced that LEMOM Series High Power was recognized among the best by the 2022 Military + Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards . An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the aerospace and defense community recognized LEMO Corporation as a Silver honoree.“On behalf of the Military + Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate LEMO Corporation on their Silver–level honoree status,” said Military + Aerospace Electronics Editor in Chief John Keller. “This competitive program allows Military + Aerospace Electronics to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the aerospace and defense community this year.”“We are very proud to be the recipient of this year’s Military & Aerospace Electronics Technology Innovators Awards,” said Farhad Kashani, President of LEMO Americas. “It’s an honor to be recognized for our commitment to serving the aerospace and defense industry as a proven leading supplier of interconnect solutions.”Silver Honoree:LEMOM Series High Power Connectors: The M Series High Power Connectors offer the most comprehensive, compact, light, rugged, safe, and completely waterproof reliable interconnect solutions for robotic, automotive, military and defense, aerospace, and UAV applications.- Safely handles up to 430A-rated current in the smallest connector shell on the market- Accommodates conductor sizes 1 AWG to 8 AWG; including configurations for one and three-phase power requirements- Lightweight and compact design for space savings- Rugged and vibration proof for superior performance- IP68 & Mil tested- Fully waterproofAbout Military + Aerospace ElectronicsMilitary + Aerospace Electronics is the leading media resource serving program and project managers, engineering managers, and engineers involved in electronic and electro-optic design for military, space, and aviation applications.Military + Aerospace Electronics magazine delivers time-sensitive news, in-depth analyses, case studies, real-world applications of new products, industry opinion, and the latest trends in using mil-spec, rugged, and commercial off-the-shelf components, subsystems, and systems.About the 2022 Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards programThe Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovation Awards celebrates the most innovative applications of aerospace and defense electronics technology products and systems. Awards are presented to organizations that demonstrate excellence in the use of a product or system. Submissions are accepted from designers and integrators, and users of military and aerospace electronics systems.About LEMOLEMOis the leader in designing and manufacturing precision custom connectors and cable solutions. High-quality LEMO Push-Pull connectors are used in a wide range of challenging application environments, such as the medical, test & measurement, research connectors, defense & military, information systems, aerospace & autonomous vehicle, robotic connectors, automotive, industrial control, nuclear connectors, broadcast & audio-video, and communications.LEMOhas been designing precision connectors for over seven decades. Offering more than 90,000 combinations of products that continue to grow through customer-specific designs, LEMOand its affiliated sister companies REDEL, NORTHWIRE, and COELVERcurrently serve more than 100,000 customers in over 80 countries around the world.###

