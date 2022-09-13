LEMO Corporation honored by 2022 Military + Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards

M Series High Power Silver Honoree header

LEMO M Series High Power was recognized among the best by the 2022 Military + Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards

LEMO Corporation today announced that LEMO M Series High Power was recognized among the best by the 2022 Military + Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards

SWITZERLAND, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEMO Corporation today announced that LEMO® M Series High Power was recognized among the best by the 2022 Military + Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the aerospace and defense community recognized LEMO Corporation as a Silver honoree.

“On behalf of the Military + Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate LEMO Corporation on their Silver–level honoree status,” said Military + Aerospace Electronics Editor in Chief John Keller. “This competitive program allows Military + Aerospace Electronics to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the aerospace and defense community this year.”
“We are very proud to be the recipient of this year’s Military & Aerospace Electronics Technology Innovators Awards,” said Farhad Kashani, President of LEMO Americas. “It’s an honor to be recognized for our commitment to serving the aerospace and defense industry as a proven leading supplier of interconnect solutions.”

Silver Honoree:
LEMO® M Series High Power Connectors: The M Series High Power Connectors offer the most comprehensive, compact, light, rugged, safe, and completely waterproof reliable interconnect solutions for robotic, automotive, military and defense, aerospace, and UAV applications.
- Safely handles up to 430A-rated current in the smallest connector shell on the market
- Accommodates conductor sizes 1 AWG to 8 AWG; including configurations for one and three-phase power requirements
- Lightweight and compact design for space savings
- Rugged and vibration proof for superior performance
- IP68 & Mil tested
- Fully waterproof

About Military + Aerospace Electronics

Military + Aerospace Electronics is the leading media resource serving program and project managers, engineering managers, and engineers involved in electronic and electro-optic design for military, space, and aviation applications.
Military + Aerospace Electronics magazine delivers time-sensitive news, in-depth analyses, case studies, real-world applications of new products, industry opinion, and the latest trends in using mil-spec, rugged, and commercial off-the-shelf components, subsystems, and systems.

About the 2022 Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards program

The Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovation Awards celebrates the most innovative applications of aerospace and defense electronics technology products and systems. Awards are presented to organizations that demonstrate excellence in the use of a product or system. Submissions are accepted from designers and integrators, and users of military and aerospace electronics systems.

About LEMO®:

LEMO® is the leader in designing and manufacturing precision custom connectors and cable solutions. High-quality LEMO Push-Pull connectors are used in a wide range of challenging application environments, such as the medical, test & measurement, research connectors, defense & military, information systems, aerospace & autonomous vehicle, robotic connectors, automotive, industrial control, nuclear connectors, broadcast & audio-video, and communications.
LEMO® has been designing precision connectors for over seven decades. Offering more than 90,000 combinations of products that continue to grow through customer-specific designs, LEMO® and its affiliated sister companies REDEL®, NORTHWIRE®, and COELVER® currently serve more than 100,000 customers in over 80 countries around the world.

Request Connector Cable Solution Quote
###

Oky Sulistio
LEMO Corporation
+1 707-324-1387
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

LEMO M Series High Power video

You just read:

LEMO Corporation honored by 2022 Military + Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oky Sulistio
LEMO Corporation
+1 707-324-1387
Company/Organization
LEMO USA Inc.
635 Park Ct
Rohnert Park, California, 94928
United States
+1 707-328-2173
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
LEMO Corporation honored by 2022 Military + Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards
LEMOⓇ Launches New M series HY Model, Vacuum-Tight Connector
LEMO Launches New M-Series High-Power Connector for Robotic, Automotive, Defense, Aerospace, and UAV Applications
View All Stories From This Author