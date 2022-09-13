South Anchorage Dental Center Releases Guide on How Sleep Apnea Can be Treated in Children
EINPresswire.com/ -- South Anchorage Dental Center has released a guide on how sleep apnea can be treated in children. This condition can be detrimental to someone’s health if left untreated.
Children with sleep apnea can often have developmental issues as they lack quality sleep. When a child has sleep apnea, they will have several instances during the night where they stop breathing. This occurs due to a blockage in the airway.
There are several common causes of why sleep apnea may occur. One may be due to children having a small jaw, craniofacial syndromes, muscle weakness, Down syndrome, enlarged tonsils, or oversized adenoids.
The guide explains symptoms parents should look for when their child may be experiencing sleep apnea. Every child is different, and the symptoms may vary, but there are several common signs that people should look out for. The most common way to identify when they may be suffering from sleep apnea can include having continual exhaustion and difficulty with focus.
As the child lacks quality sleep, they may have signs of developmental difficulties. This can include having issues with emotional regulation or having difficulty at school. They may also experience severe medical conditions that sleep apnea can eventually cause. South Anchorage Dental Center explains what problems people can face when their sleep apnea is untreated.
The guide details how a dentist can help treat sleep apnea. South Anchorage Dental Center offers personalized mouthguards that can be used at night to provide relief, minimize snoring, and treat mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Utilizing a mouthguard to treat sleep apnea in children has several benefits.
South Anchorage Dental Center (SADC) is a family dentist that can help maintain good oral health with regular check-ups and dental treatments. Several paying options are available, with flexible payment options and the SADC Dental Savings Plan. If someone is interested in receiving care for themselves or their family, they should visit the SADC website to learn more.
Broc Brimhall
