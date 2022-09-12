2022-09-12 10:55:50.647 Player Discovers $98,000 Win Using Missouri Lottery App

2022-09-12 10:55:50.647

A Missouri Lottery player won a $98,000 Show Me Cash jackpot prize on Aug. 24 with a Quick Pick ticket she purchased at Dirt Cheap, 1401 Dunn Road, in St. Louis.

“I’ve played Show Me Cash for years,” the winner said. “I used to play my own numbers, but I switched to Quick Pick a while back.”

On the night of Aug. 24, she checked the winning numbers on the Missouri Lottery app and realized she had matched all five numbers drawn that night – 1, 15, 24, 34 and 35.

“I was looking at the numbers, and I did not believe it!” she said. “I was in total shock!”

She quickly called her brother to share the good news with him.

“Doggonit, it finally happened!” she exclaimed. “I said, ‘Thank you, Jesus!’”

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is estimated at $284,000.

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.