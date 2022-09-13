Skillable Releases Lab Optimization Guide as Platform Reaches 25 Million Lab Launches

Supporting 25 million hands-on experiences around the world is incredible. Our growth is accelerating with close to 1.5 million labs each quarter and one million new users in the last 12 months.” — Chris McCarthy, CEO of Skillable

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable has released Lab Advisor, an always-on lab optimization guide for customers. This innovative release coincides with the company announcing its virtual lab platform has surpassed a lifetime 25 million launches by customers and their learners.

Lab Advisor analyzes and evaluates customers’ labs to identify possible improvements and provide actionable recommendations in categories ranging from performance to reliability. Each recommendation is assigned an impact level (Critical to Low) and provides the Lab Developer with steps to remedy the issue.

“Skillable’s platform has rapidly evolved from hosting and delivering labs to providing the solutions and services required to deliver validated learning experiences for our customers,” says Chris McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer of Skillable.

“Lab Advisor has already provided more than 30,000 recommendations ranging from simple fixes to complex improvements,” continues Chris. “Our customers have the data at their fingertips to make impactful changes they might not have known about without our platform.”

In addition to the successful launch of Lab Advisor, the Skillable platform has reached a milestone 25 million labs launched by customers and their learners.

“Supporting 25 million hands-on experiences for learners around the world is an incredible achievement. Our growth is accelerating with close to 1.5 million labs delivered each quarter and more than one million new users added to the platform in the last 12 months,” continues Chris. “Validated, hands-on learning experiences are transforming the way organizations upskill their customer, partners and employees and Skillable’s platform will continue to evolve in partnership with our customers.”

About Skillable

Skillable is the virtual labs platform built to adapt quickly in the face of constant change. A four-time Inc. 5000 company, Skillable believes validated experiences and challenge-centric learning will transform the way organizations upskill their customers, partners and employees. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Veritas, Skillsoft and New Horizons trust Skillable’s full stack lab development and hosting platform. To date in 2022, 4 million labs have been launched by our customers and Skillable has supported 25 million lab launches over its tenure.