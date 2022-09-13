Washington, DC – On Sunday, September 11, at 12 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Council of the District of Columbia, DC Fire and EMS (FEMS) Chief John A. Donnelly, Sr., and International Association of Firefighters Local 36 President Dabney Hudson will host a remembrance ceremony in recognition of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
You just read:
Mayor Bowser and Council of the District of Columbia to Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.