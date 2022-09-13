Submit Release
Mayor Bowser to Celebrate and Honor DC’s Creative Community at the 37th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards

(Washington, DC) –- On Tuesday, September 13, at 7 pm, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (OCTFME), and the Creative Affairs Office will present the District’s 37th Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards to honor artists and organizations and celebrate the District’s arts, humanities, and creative communities.

This year’s awards, produced by OCTFME and the DC Creative Affairs Office, will feature performances by a vibrant and diverse collection of singers, dancers, and more.

When:

Tuesday, September 13 at 7 pm

Who:

Mayor Muriel Bowser
Dr. Angie Gates, Director, Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment
Britt Waters, Host
Sylvia Traymore Morrison, Co-Host

Where:

Capital Turnaround
770 M Street, SE
*Closest Metro Stations: Navy Yard-Ballpark and Eastern Market Stations*
*Closest Bikeshare Stations: Potomac Avenue & 8th Street SE*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view event online visit mayor.dc.gov/live or tune in on Channel 16 (DCN).

