AKTI Thanks Knife Community for Supporting Fundraiser
Knife brands and custom knifemakers make 2022 "Free To Carry" event a success
“We are so appreciative of the brands and individuals who stepped up to make our industry and organization stronger together.” ”CODY, WY, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) publicly thanks the members of the knife community that took part in the nonprofit’s three-day online auction held in mid-August. The seventh annual “Free to Carry” auction featured unique custom and collectible knives, out-of-stock items, and highly sought kitchen knives.
“We are so appreciative of the brands and individuals who stepped up to make our industry and organization stronger together,” said Mark Schreiber, President of CRKT and event chair. “Everyone, from the bidders who actively participated, the custom knifemakers who donated custom knives representing huge amounts of their time, to the biggest brands that donated auction items, are why this auction was a complete success.”
Leading brands in the knife industry were generous sponsors of this year’s event. American Outdoor Brands, CRKT, GSM Outdoors, and W.R. Case & Sons Cutlery were supporting sponsors. Contributing sponsors were Benchmade, Boker, Buck Knives, and The Evans Group. CobraTec Knives was an event sponsor, while Fox Knives signed on as an additional sponsor.
Among the most coveted auction items this year were a Richard Rogers custom Pup Knife, a William Henry Monarch ‘Pappy II’ folder, an Alan Folts custom U/W and Minimalist knife set, and a Winkler Knives RnD front spike axe that came with a signed copy of Jack Carr's novel "Terminal List."
"We're already making plans to make next year's event bigger and better," said Schreiber. " It will be AKTI's 25th anniversary year, and as we continue to refine our role as the leading, cohesive voice of the knife industry, there are new programs and projects we are eager to push forward.”
Funds from “Free to Carry” allow AKTI to continue working on multifaceted advocacy and education initiatives that benefit consumers and the knife industry.
About AKTI
The American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) is the effective non-profit advocacy organization for the knife industry and all knife owners. Its mission is to ensure that Americans will always be able to make, buy, sell, own, carry and use knives and edged tools. Formed in 1998, AKTI is dedicated to educating, promoting and providing relevant and accurate information about knives and edged tools as important tools in daily American life. AKTI is recognized worldwide as the most respected, credible and accurate source of knife law information and legislative input, encouraging reasonable and responsible knife laws and regulations and consistent enforcement. For more information, visit AKTI.org.
