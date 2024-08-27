AKTI Thankful for Fundraiser Support

9th Annual “Free to Carry” Auction a Success

CODY, WY, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) sincerely thanks the knife community for their overwhelming support of its ninth annual “Free to Carry” fundraiser. The four-day online event, held from August 2- 5, featured a remarkable collection of custom and collectible knives and saw a record number of registered bidders boost fundraising levels over last year’s total.

“Our fundraiser was a huge success thanks to the amazing generosity of our donors," said CJ Buck, CEO of Buck Knives and President of AKTI. "Their contributions will directly support our legislative initiatives that are making a difference at both the state and federal level."

Several leading brands in the knife industry generously pitched in as contributing sponsors this year – American Outdoor Brands, Buck Knives, Boker, CRKT, GSM Outdoors, and Lansky Sharpeners.

This year’s auction catalog included a pair of custom-made knives by Philip Booth, several unique folders from W.R. Case & Sons, and limited-edition knives from brands including Boker, Gerber, and Buck.

Free to Carry is AKTI's most vital fundraiser. Proceeds from the 2024 event assist AKTI’s ongoing push for bipartisan passage of the federal Interstate Transport Act, critical legislation designed to protect everyone who travels across different states with knives.

About

As the advocacy organization representing the sporting knife and tool industry and all knife owners, the American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) works to educate, promote and inform about knives as valuable, essential tools in our everyday lives. AKTI is recognized worldwide as the most respected, credible and accurate source of knife law information and legislative input, encouraging reasonable and responsible knife laws and regulations and consistent enforcement.

