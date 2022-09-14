California Businesswoman Earns Towing Industry Hall of Fame Recognition
Sherry White of Walt and Sherry White's Mission Pass Towing, Fremont, Calif., will be inducted into the Towing Hall of Fame this year.
She has become a core figure in the towing industry.”CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum has selected Sherry White of Fremont, Calif., to enter into its Hall of Fame this October, one of 10 industry legends to be so honored.
White is chief financial officer at Walt and Sherry White's Mission Pass Towing and Storage in Fremont, Calif., a family-owned operation that got its start as a gasoline station and which has been in business for over 45 years. "Sherry has run every facet of the business," according to her nomination statement.
She has invested decades into the towing and recovery industry, sharing her knowledge and expertise at various industry organizations. At the California Tow Truck Association (CTTA), the largest towing organization in the U.S., White served as president, vice president and secretary, among other posts. While at CTTA, White spearheaded the creation of the Towing and Regulatory Oversight Council or TROC, which advocates for the towing industry in California. She remains on the CTTA board of directors today.
CTTA later recognized her leadership and service to the industry, honoring White with the Rich Chappel Industry Leader award in 2019. "I enjoy the opportunity to serve in any capacity that will better the industry,” White has previously stated.
Currently, White is president of the Emergency Road Service Coalition of America (ERSCA), a national group that aims to improve working conditions for towing and recovery companies, as well as ensure the safety of towing operators and the public. "She has become a core figure in the industry."
In addition, White is very involved in her community, helping various local ministries with fundraising and community events.
White is an all-around person, well versed in the towing industry and well respected for her contributions to towing both in California and nationally. That's why the Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum will honor Sherry White of Walt & Sherry White's Mission Pass Towing of Fremont, Calif., on October 8, 2022, at the Westin Chattanooga during a special induction ceremony that will also include towing legends from around the U.S., Australia, France and Japan. The event takes place each year during the organization's annual Museum Weekend.
The Hall of Fame tradition began in 1986, when the towing and recovery industry realized it was time to honor the professional individuals who have made a difference in the industry. Each leader must have at least 20 years of experience. The Hall of Fame has grown to include over 300 distinguished towing professionals from around the world.
The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum was founded over 20 years ago by towing company owners and operators. It is based in Chattanooga, Tenn., considered the birthplace of the towing and recovery industry.
For details visit towingmuseum.com.
Reach Sherry White of Walt and Sherry White's Mission Pass Towing and Storage, Fremont, Calif., at 510-928-6051.
