Solar Sister Welcomes Perry Hewitt to its Board of Directors
Solar Sister announced today that Perry Hewitt, Chief Marketing Officer for data.org, has joined the organization’s Board of Directors.
We are so fortunate to have Perry serving on our Board of Directors. Her experience, breadth of knowledge, and expertise are tremendous assets. We welcome her to Solar Sister.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Sister announced today that Perry Hewitt has joined the organization’s Board of Directors. Ms. Hewitt brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in digital strategy and marketing to deliver modern marketing and product practices to mission-driven organizations. As Chief Marketing Officer for data.org, Ms. Hewitt oversees marketing and digital product development to help the social sector harness the power of data.
— Noa Gimelli, Board Chair for Solar Sister
Ms. Hewitt’s recent engagements include Bloomberg Philanthropies, The Rockefeller Foundation, and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Previously, she served as Harvard University’s chief digital officer, responsible for leading digital strategy for marketing, communications, and engagement.
"We are so fortunate to have Perry serving on our Board of Directors. Her experience, breadth of knowledge, and expertise are tremendous assets,” said Noa Gimelli, Board Chair for Solar Sister. “We welcome her to Solar Sister and look forward to our future work together.”
“The challenges posed by the climate crisis and gender inequality are both urgent and interrelated,” Perry Hewitt commented. “It’s an honor to join the Board and learn how Solar Sister entrepreneurs are tackling these challenges head-on -- with demonstrable results.”
With a passion for leading high-performing teams to drive sustainable change and impact, Ms. Hewitt enjoys tackling marketing, technology, and entrepreneurship challenges outside of her day job. She is a member of the Loomis Innovation Council at the Stimson Center, a Connect Council member at Glasswing AI Venture Capital, and an advisor to the Harvard Business School’s Digital Initiative.
About Solar Sister: Solar Sister drives impact by investing in women’s clean energy businesses in off-grid communities in Africa. Solar Sister eradicates extreme energy poverty by empowering African women with economic opportunity and providing essential services and training that enable women entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses. Solar Sister is a climate solution that also improves human well-being, boosts equity, and helps usher in prosperity for people in sub-Saharan Africa who are least responsible for the climate crisis. To date, over 7,400 Solar Sister Entrepreneurs have reached over three million people with clean energy access. Products sold by Solar Sister Entrepreneurs have eliminated over 894,848 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions.
Joanna B Pinneo
Solar Sister
+1 303-709-1569
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other