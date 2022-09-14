Sex Trafficking & Abuse Theme Highlighted in New TV Series, “The Advocate”

The Advocate anti-sex trafficking TV series makes its U.S. debut on Sept. 28 in St. Petersburg, Florida

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recognizing that issues such as sex trafficking, sexual abuse and mental health are all priority issues in America, two key organizations have paired up to co-host the premiere and U.S. debut of an inspiring new TV series called The Advocate , which was filmed exclusively in St. Petersburg, Florida. They hope to raise significant funds needed to combat sex trafficking by co-hosting this event. Gabriel's Messenger Films , (GMF) lead by producer Nicole Abisinio, makes inspiring true stories for worldwide distribution. GMF works on films at all stages of production, distribution, and marketing for faith friendly films. Selah Freedom is a Sarasota and Midwest-based nonprofit anti-human trafficking organization, with the mission to end sex trafficking and bring freedom to the exploited through five strong programs: Awareness, Prevention, Outreach, Residential and Organizational Consulting.Florida is the third state after California and Texas for sex trafficking and Selah Freedom is a pioneer in providing key services to “survivors” of sex trafficking, as well as partnering with law enforcement, courts, schools, churches and community groups to work together to eradicate sex trafficking that affects thousands of young American girls, boys, adolescents, and young adults. Selah has served 6,282 survivors, and trained 27, 347 kids and adults about the issues of child abuse and sex trafficking.The public is invited to either support - or attend - this exclusive, red-carpet premiere showing on Wednesday, September 28 at 6pm at St. Petersburg College’s digitorium in Seminole, Florida. For those attending, semi-formal attire if you wish to capitalize on photo opportunities on the red carpet!Admission for tickets is $25 and will include a 6pm pre-event with light appetizers and non-alcoholic drinks; 7pm showtime with two episodes (30 minutes each) that pair particularly well to the Prevention Program provided by the Selah Freedom team. The conclusion of the two episodes will be followed by a Q & A with a panel of cast members as well as producer Nicole Abisinio who is also starring in the 5-episode TV show that will debut worldwide in January 2023. Selah Freedom anti-sex trafficking experts will round out the panel participants and highlight their programs about how they have positively affected the lives of thousands of girls since their inception 12 years ago. St. Petersburg College is located at 9200 113th St. North, Seminole, Florida. The showings will be held at the University Partnership Building - First floor in the Digitorium. (Room UP-160).“This inspiring TV series sheds light on a topic that affects everyone in every zip code in America,” says Stacey Efaw, Executive Director of Selah Freedom. “Raising awareness in Florida as well as throughout America is key in eradicating this horrific issue.”“If you pay attention in advance, you have an opportunity to avoid dangerous situations and keep yourselves and your families protected from predators,” says Nicole Abisinio, producer/director of Gabriel’s Messenger Films.For more information about “The Advocate,” visit here:You don’t have to attend the premiere to help raise funds for Selah Freedom. Consider hosting “The Advocate” TV series fundraiser in your town or city by writing GabrielsMessengerFilms2@gmail.com.For those who want to purchase tickets for the September 28 event or to become a major benefactor of the cause, visit: https://support.selahfreedom.com/event/the-advocate-premiere/e422570/register/new/select-tickets Link to cast and crew: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt14795396/fullcredits?ref_=ttco_sa_1 IF YOU GO:What? The AdvocateWhen? Wednesday, September 28, 6pmWhere? St. Petersburg College. 9200 113th St. North, Seminole, Florida. Come to the University Partnership Building - First floor in the Digitorium. (Room UP-160).

