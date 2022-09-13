Global SDHI Fungicide Market size is estimated to be worth USD 5.74 billion in 2028
The report covers the total addressable market (TAM), market penetration, opportunity, and demand for SDHI fungicide from 2021-2028LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SDHI Fungicide market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive landscape, sales analysis, the impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Succinate dehydrogenase inhibitor (SDHI) fungicides are increasingly used in agriculture to combat molds and fungi, two significant threats to both food supply and public health.
SDHI fungicides belong to FRAC group 7, which has been on the market since the late 1960s. FRAC group 7 fungicides used to control essential vegetable diseases include flutolanil ( year introduced,1986), boscalid (2003), penthiopyrad (2008), fluxapyroxad (2011), fluopyram (2013), and pydiflumetofen (2016).
Major market player BASF launched Flowable, its innovative new fungicide for field crops. Imtrex Flowable is a fungicide belonging to the SDHI family and contains Xemium, an innovative active ingredient developed by BASF. With almost no SDHI fungicides on the market to control wheat rust, Imtrex Flowable provides growers in Hokkaido with a valuable new means of controlling outbreaks of resistant crop diseases.
Report Market segmentation
SDHI Fungicide market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.
Market segment by Type, covers
Carboxin
Oxycarboxin
Mepronil
Flutolanil
Benodanil
Fenfuram
Others
Market segment by Application can be divided into
o Agriculture
o Forestry
o Others
The key market players for global SDHI Fungicide market are listed below:
1. Syngenta
2. BASF
3. Arysta LifeScience
4. BAYER CROPSCIENCE AG
5. DuPont
6. Chemtura AgroSolutions
7. NUFARM LTD
8. ISAGRO
Market segment by region, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
• Chapter 1, to describe SDHI Fungicide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
• Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of SDHI Fungicide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of SDHI Fungicide from 2019 to 2022.
• Chapter 3, the SDHI Fungicide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
• Chapter 4, the SDHI Fungicide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2017 to 2028.
• Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2028.
• Chapters 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to
2022. and SDHI Fungicide market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2023 to 2028.
• Chapter 12, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of SDHI Fungicide.
• Chapter 13, 14, and 15, to describe SDHI Fungicide sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
