NAFS Hosting its Second XPOCity™ Medellin November 2022
North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAFS)NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Frac Sand, Inc. (OTC: NAFS) a Web3 technology holding company focused on Web3 entertainment technology; announces its second XPOCity™ event November 10-12, 2022 in Medellin, Colombia. This XPOCity™ series are industry VIP roundtable discussions, networking and educational forums about local Web3 resources and opportunities. The event taking place in Medellin, Colombia is scheduled for November 10-12, 2022.
The participants in XPOCity™ are Investors, Builders, Influencers and Governmental entities looking to expand their Web3 presence in Latin America. The XPOCity™ November 2022 event taking place in Medellin, Colombia, is one of the most innovative Web3 forward cities in Latin America with CATA "Centro para la Cuarta Revolución Industrial", Software del Valley and Ruta-N city led technology support, education and development resources.
Mr. Pfluger CEO of NAFS stated: "Our first XPOCity™ event in September was a hit with the city and the attendees from all over the world and we expect the November to be even better. Additionally, we are down to the last 2 candidates for the CEEO Chief Executive Entertainment Officer position, which will be announced early next week. This CEEO position is crucial for the events that we have scheduled for this year."
ABOUT NAFS
North America Frac Sand, Inc., is a Web3 technology holding company that actively seeks cutting edge Web3 decentralized applications in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company’s focus is in the investment and development of Web3 technologies that solve problems in Latin America and beyond. The entity is leveraging Web3 technologies and applications at hosted events and conferences including XPO.CRYPT™ where Companies within the industry showcase their developments along side attending governments, businesses and individuals looking to participate. The first XPO.CRYPTO™ will be held in Medellin Colombia, followed Mexico City, Mexico and Punta Del Este, Uruguay.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
FRANJOSE YGLESIAS
North America Frac Sand, Inc.
+1 8088075212
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter