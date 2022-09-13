Active Adventures’ Wendy van Lieshout Selected as a Finalist in New Zealand International Business Awards 2022
The experienced travel executive joins a short list of nominees in the Inspiring Women Leaders category of the AwardsQUEENSTOWN, NEW ZEALAND, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wendy van Lieshout, CEO of New Zealand-based Active Adventures and United States-based Austin Adventures, has been named a finalist in the Inspiring Women Leaders category of the New Zealand International Business Awards 2022.
The New Zealand International Business Awards are run by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise | Te Taurapa Tūhono (NZTE). Serving as the New Zealand government's international business development agency, the NZTE seeks to grow companies internationally for the good of New Zealand. Dating back more than 50 years, the New Zealand International Business Awards showcase exporting businesses and celebrate the success, vision, and determination of New Zealand businesses on a global stage.
As part of the nomination process, van Lieshout was asked to call upon her leadership experience, as well as her approach for harnessing a global mindset to grow business and impact others. “With 20 years of senior executive and governance experience, I’ve learned there’s no such thing as over-communicating,” says van Lieshout. “It’s also critical to bring your own vulnerabilities and your authentic self into your leadership, even if it’s confronting at times.”
In addition to her full-time role as CEO for two adventure travel brands, she serves as an Ambassador for the Adventure Travel Trade Association, is Vice Chair of the board of the Tourism Export Council in New Zealand and is a board member of the Queenstown Business Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m eager to share my belief – especially with up-and-coming leaders – that hard work, determination, belief in yourself and recognising and taking opportunities can get you a long way,” says van Lieshout. “I started as a receptionist in a small travel agency, and today I’m CEO of a global company, in an industry where women in senior leadership roles are still under-represented.”
This year’s award winners will be announced on 27 October at an awards ceremony in Auckland. More information about the awards can be found at www.nziba.co.nz.
