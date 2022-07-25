Wendy Van Lieshout Named Adventure Travel Trade Association Ambassador

The experienced travel executive is the latest addition to a global group of professionals contributing to the advancement of the adventure travel industry

QUEENSTOWN, NEW ZEALAND, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wendy van Lieshout, CEO of New Zealand-based Active Adventures and United States-based Austin Adventures, is the most recent addition to Adventure Travel Trade Association’s (ATTA) Ambassador program.

ATTA Ambassadors organize virtual Think Tanks and AdventureConnect events to facilitate and promote member and industry networking in their respective region. Van Lieshout joins a roster of approximately 75 adventure travel professionals worldwide committed to the betterment of the industry.

"We're thrilled to welcome Wendy as our Ambassador in New Zealand,” says Shannon Stowell, CEO of ATTA. “Her wealth of experience and knowledge and alignment with our values, makes us confident in having her represent us to the travel industry in Oceania and beyond, while helping us identify stakeholders in the region who would be a great fit for our community."

Van Lieshout brings 20 years of senior executive and governance experience in inbound and outbound tourism, including 10 years of membership with the ATTA, to her new role as ATTA Ambassador. In addition to her full-time role as CEO for two small-group adventure travel brands, she serves as Vice Chair of the board of the Tourism Export Council in New Zealand and is a board member of the Queenstown Business Chamber of Commerce.

“I'm privileged to be an ATTA Ambassador,” says van Lieshout. A passionate advocate for attracting new talent to the travel and tourism industry, van Lieshout plans to kick off her Ambassador role by running a Mentor Meet-up with a global group of ATTA interns. “I look forward to connecting with like-minded adventure travel lovers in our special part of the world and beyond."

About

With over 60 years of combined experience, Active Adventures and Austin Adventures set the standard for inspiring, all-inclusive, small-group adventures in the most breath-taking regions of the world. Their teams across New Zealand, North America, Peru, Nepal and the Netherlands ensure every detail is looked after. Hand-picked guides with a wealth of experience and local knowledge lead the way as guests enjoy exclusive accommodations, top-notch dining and unique activities showcasing the best of each region. Each of their 100+ trips are crafted to perfection, encouraging guests to not only challenge themselves physically but also to take a deep dive in the local way of life in every destination. For more information, please visit activeadventures.com and austinadventures.com.

