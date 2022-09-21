Affordable Braces in Reading, PA Transforming Smiles

Exeter Orthodontics offers braces in Reading for only $3,995

Exeter Orthodontics in Reading has offered affordable braces for nearly two decades.

We're offering high-quality orthodontics at some of the lowest prices in Berks County.” — Dr. Patrick Moran

READING, PA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable braces in Reading, PA, are available at Exeter Orthodontics, one of six locations in Pennsylvania. Here teens and adults can access high-quality orthodontic treatment for only $3,995.

This price includes x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and emergency visits. No longer will patients have to worry about all the extra fees that a trip to the orthodontist may bring.

“For too long, families have thought that the cost of quality dental care has been out of reach,” says Dr. Patrick Moran, orthodontist in Reading. “We prove this is not the case by offering high-quality orthodontics at some of the lowest prices in Berks County.”

Traditional braces remain the most common orthodontic treatment for those who wish to straighten their smile. Since traditional braces are not removable, patients may see more compliant results for even the most complex cases.

Invisalign is a convenient alternative to traditional braces. These aligners can be removed for eating and drinking but must be worn for 20 to 22 hours per day to be effective. For this reason, Invisalign is usually recommended for adults.

To learn more about braces and Invisalign in Reading, PA, from Exeter Orthodontics, request an appointment by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/reading-office/.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

Exeter Orthodontics: Affordable Braces in Reading, PA