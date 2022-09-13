Keegan Doyle Joins Appraisal Logistics as Dir. Marketing

Keegan Doyle

Executive with specific experience in marketing appraisal technology joins team.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appraisal Logistics, a leading provider of high quality appraisal management technology and compliance solutions for the residential/commercial mortgage industry, announced today that Keegan Doyle, an experienced industry marketer with specific experience in marketing appraisal technology, has joined the team as Director of Marketing. Doyle will concentrate on marketing efforts for the company’s AIM-Port appraisal management technology.

“Keegan knows exactly what our lender clients are facing in the current environment and what they need in terms of technology to streamline the appraisal process,” said Frank Danna, Co-Founder and CEO of Appraisal Logistic Solutions, Inc. “I’m very pleased that we were successful in attracting a leader who has actually been involved in conversations with the kinds of lenders we serve and fully understands our value proposition.”

Before joining Appraisal Logistics, Doyle spent two and a half years at Reggora, where he served as the first member of a quickly growing marketing team, managing several channels and completing many impactful projects. Prior to his time at Reggora, Doyle graduated from Boston College with a Bachelor of Science in Management with a concentration in Marketing.

Doyle’s efforts will be focused on AIM-Port, the company’s appraisal management technology for mortgage lenders that provides workflow efficiency and cost savings by allowing them to more effectively manage their appraisal process and vendors. It offers functionality for vendor management, order processing, appraiser assignments, tracking, reviewing, delivery, reporting, and accounting. AIM-Port has been Appraisal Logistics' AMC division's operating system since 2011 and has proved its value and efficiency. The company decided to offer the technology as a standalone product in 2022.

Doyle says he sees this opportunity as a way to help lenders achieve the improved borrower experience they need to attract more business. The appraisal is one of the most stressful components of the homebuying process. Doyle hopes to contribute to the solution by making the Appraisal Logistics and AIM-Port brands more visible and to demonstrate the value that each solution provides at a level that will result in measurable increases in market share for the company and a smoother home buying process in aggregate.

“I joined the team at Appraisal Logistics because I have a passion for scaling enterprise tech products with a high growth potential,” Doyle said. “This role is an opportunity to work alongside a sales team that is hungry for exposure to the market and a product team with innovative ideas to bring to market. Taking Appraisal Logistics and AIM-Port marketing to the next level means providing the team here with the best tools and channels to demonstrate the value that our products provides.”

He can be reached at kdoyle@aim-port.com.

About Appraisal Logistics

Annapolis, Md.-based Appraisal Logistics is a nationwide appraisal management company for the residential and commercial mortgage industry. With a team of industry experts and a nationwide network of highly qualified and trusted appraisers, Appraisal Logistics provides immediate and exceptional services to regional and community banks and standalone mortgage originators to ensure each appraisal is 100 percent compliant in a customized, customer-focused environment. The company also owns and maintains the secure proprietary communications platform - AIM-Port®. For more information, please visit http://www.gotoals.com or call (443) 949-7862.