Award Winning NOW, NOW, NOW... by Tom Cavanaugh part of 2022 NJ WEB FEST

NOW, NOW, NOW... Poster CAST OF NOW NOW NOW Award Winning Show, NOW NOW NOW... by Tom Cavanaugh

Writer/Director, Tom Cavanaugh brings his award winning, NOW, NOW, NOW... Zoom Show to the 2022 NJ Web Fest.

Winner of BEST NATIONAL SHOW at the 2021 Pittsburgh Fringe Festival, winner BEST LIVESTREAM SHOW 2021 Big Sky Fringe Festival in Montana, nominated for a 2021 MAVERICK MOVIE AWARD in London, England.” — Tom Cavanaugh

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, USA, September 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning Writer, Director, Producer Tom Cavanaugh brings his Zoom creation to the 2022 NJ WEBFEST in Montclair, New Jersey. NOW, NOW, NOW… features performances from a cast of nineteen actors in New York and Los Angeles. The show was originally a live, bi-coastal, simulcast, multimedia event that can now be viewed on YouTube. Cavanaugh combined pre-recorded videos and music with live performances from actors in their Covid-19 safe homes during Lockdown! Using ZOOM as the medium, Cavanaugh created a safe haven for performers and audience members from the virus.2022 Official Selections | New Jersey Web Fest NOW, NOW, NOW… is winner of BEST NATIONAL SHOW at the 2021 Pittsburgh Fringe Festival, winner of BEST LIVESTREAM SHOW at the 2021 Big Sky Fringe Festival in Montana and was nominated for a 2021 MAVERICK MOVIE AWARD in London, England.NJ WEBFEST ranks as one of FilmFreeway's Best-Reviewed Festivals -- and continues to get bigger and better thanks to the amazing talent that has been part of their events! NJ WEBFEST receives submissions from all over the world, and from every genre. Quality is their only criteria: “We want to showcase the very best of web-series, pilots, trailers, music videos, and fiction podcasts, so that all digital creators can experience the #JerseyMagic!” Those who attend will be treated to a screening at a wonderful venue and will have the opportunity to network and mingle with special guests, and fellow creators. Workshops, panels, and parties will of course be part of the festivities! #NJWebFest.Writer/Director Tom Cavanaugh received his M.F.A. in playwriting from The Actors Studio Drama School in 2000. Tom's full-length play, BEHOLD was a 2010 finalist at the New American Playwrights Program at Utah Shakespearean Festival and won a 2011 Pickering Award for Excellence in Playwriting. His play, ADAM & YOSHI was a finalist in McKinney Repertory Play Competition in Texas and a finalist at the 2013 New American Playwrights Program at the Utah Shakespearean Festival. ADAM & YOSHI also won the 2012 Make the House Roar Prize at Lionheart Theater, Georgia. In 2014, Cavanaugh’s stage-play INLAND EMPRESS World Premiered at The Lounge Theatre in Los Angeles. In 2017, Cavanaugh’s s MISTER PICMAN was produced at the Short & Sweet Play Festival in Hollywood, CA, and at Theatre of Note's, Alternative Acts in Los Angeles. THE FIELD a short play by Cavanaugh premiered at The CTI Theatre Festival in Independence, MO. In 2018, Theatre of Action in Los Angele's Plays About Immigration listed Tom's short play, COYOTE. Tom won the Artists & Playwright Festival at The Know Theatre in Binghamton, NY in 2018 with his short play, ROCKS ON THE PLAYS. Tom was a member of the 2019 & 2022 National Playwrights Symposium at Cape May Stages in New Jersey and has been a member of the Dramatist Guild of America since 1998. Now, Now, Now... is Cavanaugh's "Passion Project through the Pandemic!” He says, "I was sitting home watching Zoom workshops, Zoom performances and wishing I could be back in a theatre somewhere! I thought, why wait for the virus to end? Why not learn how to navigate this new media and try to create a production that combines everything I love about film, television, and live theater!"NOW, NOW, NOW… centers on characters that are receiving a mysterious email, a children's song with a series of numbers at the end. The song places the readers in a trance-like state causing strange people and events to enter their lives. The song and its encoded message goes out to millions and seems to be part of the larger plan, a possible invasion. People are being kidnapped and their loved ones are left behind to solve the mystery and fight back, but will they?For More InformationContact: Tom CavanaughTomcav136@gmail.com

Now Now Now Trailer