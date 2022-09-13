Barron & Newburger, P.C. Adds Compliance Expert to Financial Services Practice Group

Submit Release
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kat O’Brien has joined Barron & Newburger’s Colorado office as a senior counsel. She will be a significant addition to the firm’s Financial Services Practice Group.

Kat began her practice as a frontline collections attorney and has used this intimate knowledge of the collection process to evolve into an industry leader in collector education and compliance management system development. In the last decade, she has served multiple industry participants in a number of roles including General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

“We are thrilled to have Kat join our team and expand our existing compliance team. Her industry knowledge makes her a tremendous addition to our financial services practice group and firm” explained Manuel Newburger, a shareholder, and the co-founder of the firm. “Barron & Newburger is committed to helping clients find creative, economically sensible solutions to complex legal problems. As an industry leader, Kat will expand our ability to represent all of our clients in a practical manner.”

“Joining Barron & Newburger is an outstanding opportunity for me personally and professionally,” according to Ms. O’Brien. “I am excited to join with this longstanding leader allowing me to help clients navigate a challenging compliance and regulatory environment.”

Ms. O’Brien earned her Bachelor of Science from the University of Florida and her Juris Doctor from the Hofstra University Law School. She is a board member of the Colorado Creditor Rights Bar Association and is active in industry groups including the ACA International’s Women in Collections Resource Committee.

About Barron & Newburger, P.C.

Barron & Newburger, P.C. is a national law firm based in Austin, Texas with offices across the United States. Our practices focus on financial services litigation and compliance; representation of creditors, trustees, and debtors in commercial bankruptcies; the guidance of law firms in ethical and risk management issues and the representation of businesses and individuals in complex litigation and appeals.

