Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,168 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,531 in the last 365 days.

CEPTES Software Announces a Comprehensive Data Management Suite (DMS) for Salesforce

Data Management Suite (DMS) for Salesforce

CEPTES Data Management Suite for Salesforce

The Data Management Suite (DMS), exclusively built for the Salesforce platform, is a complete suite of solutions offered by CEPTES

SANTA BARBARA, CA, US, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEPTES Software today announced that they are offering a complete Data Management Suite (DMS) for Salesforce at Dreamforce 2022.

CEPTES Data Management Suite offers multiple solutions including data archiving (native using Big Objects & external using multiple cloud/on-premises platforms), data backup & recovery (external cloud/on-premises platforms), file management & collaboration (external storage integration), and document generation through DataArchiva, DataConnectiva, DataBakup, XfilesPro & DocuPrime.

In today's world, where data is considered as one of the most critical factors for any business success, CEPTES DMS empowers customers to choose any of the above solutions to meet any specific data/file needs in Salesforce or use the entire suite to completely transform their data management needs.


Comments on the News

Commenting on the news, CEPTES's Co-founder (Products) Mr. Harish Kumar said "Our next-gen Data Management Suite for Salesforce offers a strong value proposition for businesses of every size & industry. As we offer multiple solutions under one umbrella, customers will have the power to choose the right solutions that their business needs. I am looking forward to showcasing our entire Data Management Suite at Dreamforce 2022."

CEPTES is a Navigator Sponsor at Dreamforce 2022. CEPTES is exhibiting at booth #341, showcasing the advanced capabilities of their Data Management Suite (DataArchiva, DataConnectiva, DataBakup, XfilesPro & DocuPrime) for Salesforce along with their other AppExchange applications & Salesforce service expertise.

Salesforce, Dreamforce, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About CEPTES

CEPTES is a pure-play Salesforce platform-focused company that offers innovative business solutions on the world's #1 cloud platform. In its 12+ years of inspirational journey, they have enabled 1000+ companies across industries in transforming multiple key business verticals. Widely considered as a leader in offering end-to-end Salesforce data management solutions, building future-ready products, & delivering managed services, CEPTES has 7+ extensively popular AppExchange applications including DataArchiva, DataConnectiva, DataBakup, XfilesPro, DocuPrime, RealE360, and 200OK.

To know more, please visit: www.ceptes.com

Sambit Kumar Samanta
CEPTES Software
+1 607-304-3229
media@ceptes.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

CEPTES Software Announces a Comprehensive Data Management Suite (DMS) for Salesforce

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.