CEPTES Software Announces a Comprehensive Data Management Suite (DMS) for Salesforce
The Data Management Suite (DMS), exclusively built for the Salesforce platform, is a complete suite of solutions offered by CEPTESSANTA BARBARA, CA, US, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEPTES Software today announced that they are offering a complete Data Management Suite (DMS) for Salesforce at Dreamforce 2022.
CEPTES Data Management Suite offers multiple solutions including data archiving (native using Big Objects & external using multiple cloud/on-premises platforms), data backup & recovery (external cloud/on-premises platforms), file management & collaboration (external storage integration), and document generation through DataArchiva, DataConnectiva, DataBakup, XfilesPro & DocuPrime.
In today's world, where data is considered as one of the most critical factors for any business success, CEPTES DMS empowers customers to choose any of the above solutions to meet any specific data/file needs in Salesforce or use the entire suite to completely transform their data management needs.
Comments on the News
Commenting on the news, CEPTES's Co-founder (Products) Mr. Harish Kumar said "Our next-gen Data Management Suite for Salesforce offers a strong value proposition for businesses of every size & industry. As we offer multiple solutions under one umbrella, customers will have the power to choose the right solutions that their business needs. I am looking forward to showcasing our entire Data Management Suite at Dreamforce 2022."
CEPTES is a Navigator Sponsor at Dreamforce 2022. CEPTES is exhibiting at booth #341, showcasing the advanced capabilities of their Data Management Suite (DataArchiva, DataConnectiva, DataBakup, XfilesPro & DocuPrime) for Salesforce along with their other AppExchange applications & Salesforce service expertise.
Salesforce, Dreamforce, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.
About CEPTES
CEPTES is a pure-play Salesforce platform-focused company that offers innovative business solutions on the world's #1 cloud platform. In its 12+ years of inspirational journey, they have enabled 1000+ companies across industries in transforming multiple key business verticals. Widely considered as a leader in offering end-to-end Salesforce data management solutions, building future-ready products, & delivering managed services, CEPTES has 7+ extensively popular AppExchange applications including DataArchiva, DataConnectiva, DataBakup, XfilesPro, DocuPrime, RealE360, and 200OK.
To know more, please visit: www.ceptes.com
Sambit Kumar Samanta
CEPTES Software
+1 607-304-3229
media@ceptes.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn