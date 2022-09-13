CEPTES Launches 200 OK on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
CEPTES has launched its advanced native no-code integration platform 200 OK on the biggest platform Salesforce AppExchange.
I am confident that 200 OK will be the next big integration platform that helps companies achieve digital transformation.”SANTA BARBARA, CA, US, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEPTES has officially launched its 100% native integration platform known as 200 OK.
— Priya Ranjan Panigrahy
To help developers, admins, or business enterprises with API integrations, Salesforce, and any external system, CEPTES Software has introduced 200 OK on Salesforce AppExchange- An automation solution that provides the simplest way to connect the apps without any coding.
This no-code automation solution is designed to help enterprises unlock the new doors of digital transformation for their businesses. The best thing that makes 200 OK one of the favorite platforms in the market is this lightweight application can be used by any developer, admins, and innovative/tech-savvy business people looking to connect SaaS-based or API-based applications.
200 OK is available to customers on Salesforce AppExchange at 200 OK for Salesforce
While talking about the 200 OK and its advanced functionalities, Mr. Priya Ranjan Panigrahy, the CEO and co-founder of CEPTES Software, and the core mind behind the 200 OK concept has shared his experience.
Comments on the news:
“After successfully launching a variety of native Salesforce applications which are primarily focusing for all departments across any industries, we want to explore more capabilities of the Salesforce platform. We have seen several companies facing issues while integrating cloud applications; every time, the problem is different. So we have planned to develop an application that offers a complete set of rich features, helping companies integrate the external applications easily.”
Adding to the comment, he has also shared the idea behind the no-code platform concept. “The main idea behind 200 OK: a no-coding platform, is to reduce technical debts. Inspired by Vlocity, Mulesoft, Zapier, Make & Microsoft Power Automate. The Apex callouts, managing authentication, and authorization, securing data, logging & troubleshooting, complex data structure, data mappings, mock test classes, are a few factors that overburden the pocket of the enterprises.”
“So to give companies a pocket-savvy solution, we have planned for the no-coding integration platform, which not only saves their budget but helps them save their time as well. I am delighted to see that we have succeeded in turning our idea into a functional reality. I am confident that 200 OK will be the next big integration solution that helps companies achieve digital transformation.”
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers, and entrepreneurs to build, market, and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.
Salesforce, AppExchange, MuleSoft, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, inc.
About CEPTES Software
CEPTES is a leading cloud service provider that offers innovative business solutions on the world's #1 cloud platform. In its 12+ years of inspirational journey, they have enabled 1000+ companies across industries in transforming multiple key business verticals. Widely considered as a leader in building future-ready products & offering managed services, CEPTES has 7+ vastly popular applications including DataArchiva, DataConnectiva, DataBakup, XfilesPro, DocuPrime, RealE 360, and 200 OK.
To know more, please visit: www.ceptes.com
