$DOGA Token Now Accepted as Method of Payment for DOGAMÍ & Tezos NFTs in Rarible.com
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dogami’s native token $DOGA has been integrated in Rarible, a leading multi-chain, community-centric marketplace for NFTs, as a method of payment, enabling users to buy DOGAMÍ & Tezos NFTs.
DOGAMÍ is the largest NFT play-and-earn AR mobile game deployed on the Tezos blockchain. In this first listing, the DOGAMÍ community can now make direct purchases in $DOGA on Rarible providing collectibles are listed in the $DOGA token by sellers. This will include the Alpha Series 1 & 2 Dogamí puppies, DOGA Bones and the recently minted GAP X DOGAMÍ in-game accessories launched in July.
The latter is a capsule collection of 12k NFTs to personalize your Dogamí, made in collaboration with GAP. Each wearable not only makes your Dogamí more stylish, but also holds unique in-game perks. The mint was record-breaking for both GAP and DOGAMÍ selling out in just under 4 hours.
Rarible.com has supported the Tezos blockchain on its marketplace since December 2021, but this recent integration facilitates user access to the entire DOGAMÍ collection with the game's proprietary token. A total of 2 marketplaces now support $DOGA and this listing marks the first time the token is given utility on an external platform, extending its reach outside of the DOGAMÍ ecosystem.
The platform's 2.5 million monthly users can simply connect to Rarible with their preferred Tezos wallet and enjoy seamless payments in $DOGA to acquire any of the virtual companions (Dogamí) or accessories usable in the upcoming game. This integration also offers the additional benefit of enabling users to both purchase and sell all Tezos-based NFTs with $DOGA.
The $DOGA token
$DOGA is the native token of the DOGAMÍ ecosystem and is based on the Tezos FA1.2 token standard. It is required by users to access the Petaverse, serves as a digital voucher, offers governance features, and can be staked for extra rewards.
It can be acquired via Gate.io, on Vortex AMM, or bought with a credit card from the DOGAMÍ marketplace.
“Our team is committed to empowering the unique communities that make up the NFT ecosystem, and a big part of this mission is ensuring the Rarible platform offers features that support users,” said Alex Salnikov, co-founder and head of strategy at Rarible. “Integrating $DOGA as a form of payment on our marketplace, and increasing accessibility to DOGAMÍ assets, is a significant accomplishment for both the Rarible and DOGAMÍ teams. We look forward to working with even more collections and projects in the near-term to enhance the NFT experience.”
“We are thrilled to have partnered with Rarible, one of the world's leading NFT marketplaces. This is the first time $DOGA payments are available outside of DOGAMÍ's marketplace, and Rarible's 2.5 million monthly visitors can use them. Rarible marks an important step in the development of our $DOGA Token ecosystem." Kristofer D. Penseyres, Co-founder & CBO at DOGAMÍ.
Aly Madhavji, Managing Partner of Blockchain Founders Fund, a leading Venture Capital that backs Dogami commented, “NFTs continue to gain more prominence as the world becomes more digitally connected. Dogami's partnership with Rarible is yet another milestone achieved and continues to pave the way for NFT adoption.”
Discover Dogamí puppies and in-game accessories on Rarible:
https://rarible.com/dogami-alpha/items
https://rarible.com/dogamixgap/items
https://rarible.com/doga-bone/items
ABOUT DOGAMÍ
DOGAMÍ is the first mass-market NFT play-and-earn AR mobile game, where you adopt and raise your 3D dog and earn $DOGA in the Petaverse. Co-Founded in mid 2021 by Max Stoeckl (CEO, previously BCG), Bilal El Alamy (CTO, Blockchain serial entrepreneur), Adrien Magdelaine (COO, previously Wamiz, pet industry serial entrepreneur) and Kristofer D. Penseyres (CBO, previously Sony Pictures, Branding & Partnership Expert). Supported by a European team of 35+ including Art Director Gregory Magadoux (previously Ubisoft). The company successfully raised 6 million dollars through world-famous investors such as Ubisoft, Animoca Brands, The Sandbox co-founders. DOGAMÍ's first NFT drop of 12000 dog avatars sold out in just a few hours propelling them to #1 place in terms of volume traded on major Tezos NFT platforms. For more information, please visit dogami.com and follow the team on Twitter at @dogami and Instagram at @dogami.
ABOUT RARIBLE.COM
Rarible is a multi-chain, community-centric marketplace for NFTs. Launched in 2019 by Alexei Falin and Alex Salnikov, Rarible offers a platform to artists and collectors looking to create, collect, and trade digital collectibles. Since its inception, Rarible has grown rapidly and has become one of the most well-known and highly ranked NFT projects in the market, backed by Venrock and CoinFund. For more information, please visit www.rarible.com and follow the team on Twitter at @rarible and Instagram at @rarible.
Kris Penseyres
DOGAMI
kris@dogami.io